fox-announces-new-show-putting-celebrities-through-special-forces-boot-camp

Fox has greenlit a new unscripted competition TV show titled Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. On the show, 16 celebrity guests will face a series of challenges meant to simulate training for special forces. The show is an American adaptation of the UK series SAS: Who Dares Wins.

According to Variety, the network has dubbed the show “the ultimate celebrity social experiment.” Special Forces: The Ultimate Test will feature celebrities such as NFL vet Danny Amendola, who won two Super Bowl titles with New England; Spice Girl Mel B.; former star of The Bachelorette Hannah Brown; TV chef Tyler Florence; and reality personality Kate Gosselin.

Other celebrity contestants include NBA champ Dwight Howard; R&B singer and pastor Montell Jordan; skier Gus Kenworthy; gymnast Nastia Liukin; soccer star Carli Lloyd; 7th Heaven actor Beverley Mitchell; The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore; baseball Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza; reality TV doctor Drew Pinsky; Trump staffer Anthony Scaramucci; and Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn Spears.

A New Kind of Competition Show Comes to Fox

Fox Alternative Entertainment President Rob Wade spoke to Variety to announce the new show. He said the show will be unlike any other competition reality show we’ve seen on Fox.

“We put them through the toughest test there is,” Rob Wade said. “They’re completely removed from society and producers. The staff sergeants control everything within the camp. They live in the middle of the desert, 100 degrees, in a place where the toilets are literally a hole in the ground. Their beds are just a sheet over a metal bar. It’s completely back to basics.”

The celebrity contestants must take part in training exercises led by an “elite team of ex-special forces operatives. The team is composed of Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Remi Adeleke.

The series features a unique spin on the usual competition show by eliminating the elimination round. Instead, contestants can withdraw. Therefore, winning the competition comes down to the contestants’ willpower to keep up with the intense training sessions.

“It’s the first show I’ve ever made where there’s no eliminations. We were faced with this idea that it could have been a one-episode series. They could have just all quit,” Wade said. “There’s only three ways to get out: You hurt yourself — which happened a few times; you say, ‘I quit. I can’t do this,’ and if the [trainers] decide you can’t carry on due to your behavior. It was really interesting to see these really well-known people come in all of them had a reason to be there. All of them had to find something out about themselves.”

The original SAS debuted on UK television in 2015 and has run for seven seasons where they put regular people to the test. Celebrity SAS runs concurrently and it’s in its fourth season. Cast members of the celebrity seasons have included soccer player Wayne Bridge, The X Factor winner Alexandra Burke and Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow, Amber Gill, Curtis Pritchard, and Wes Nelson.