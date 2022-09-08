Fox Boss Says Nothing Is Planned Yet for a ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Lone Star’ Crossover

There have been plenty of TV shows over the years that have done crossover events and what about 9-1-1: Lone Star? We’ve seen it with NCIS, One Chicago, and Law & Order shows. Could one be in the works for the 9-1-1 franchise over on Fox? Talk about star power with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Rob Lowe all on board. It would make for one whale of a crossover between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Surely, something could be in the works between both shows. Who can we turn to and hear more about this possibility?

Fox Entertainment president of entertainment Michael Thorn is talking about this situation in an interview with Variety. “I mean, I would love it,” Thorn said. “We love when there’s opportunities to cross-pollinate between the shows. Both series are so ambitious in their storytelling that sometimes it’s harder than it would appear to align the crossover opportunities.

“But, and I know you know him and are as much of a fan of him as I am, if any showrunner can figure out how to overcome an obstacle, it’s Tim Minear. So we always ask for it, and if he can find a way, along with Ryan and Brad, he’ll find a way to really do it. So I hope so, but there’s nothing planned yet.”

Rob Lowe of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Talked About Working With His Brother

Bassett plays Athena Grant while Krause plays Bobby Nash on 9-1-1, while Lowe plays Owen Strand on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Imagine getting all of them together for a crossover. It probably would be a rating bonanza for Fox. Yet, as Thorn said, we all will have to look and see what Minear can do with this situation. Can the shows actually be put together in a way where a storyline works between them? In the world of TV, anything is possible. Back in May, Rob Lowe talked about the working relationship that he has with his brother Chad Lowe.

“If something isn’t working, we both know without even talking to each other,” Rob Lowe would tell People in an interview. He would say that working with Chad is like having “ESP” when working together. “So he knows before I say something, and I know [before] he says something,” Lowe said. “And if something isn’t working, we both know without even talking to each other.”

On the show, Chad plays Owen’s estranged sibling. Yet did you know that Chad actually directed a couple of peisodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star? He definitely did so. And how does he feel about coming on the show as a character? “I can’t stop smiling,” Chad Lowe said in an interview.