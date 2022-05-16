Fox Network Does Not Announce Fall Schedule, But Unveils 2022-2023 Slate

On Monday, Fox announced its new 2022-23 season programming but left out one crucial detail: its fall schedule.

Per Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, Fox’s fall schedule will be announced later. However, Collier said the network had decided to try a “new approach” by not unveiling the fall lineup on Monday. Every May, networks give advertisers a new schedule that reveals what new shows are coming and what shows are leaving.

Yet as more and more viewers turn to streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu, the act of announcing the lineup might be obsolete. “We’re in good faith negotiations,” Collier said when pressed about the decision to deviate from the norm. “We feel good about it.”

In the last few years, unveiling a network’s fall schedule has taken a back seat during a broadcast network’s portfolio pitch. However, networks typically announce their fall schedule the same morning as the upfront presentation.

Country Music Star Set To Be In Fox’s Fall Schedule

During a press conference on Monday, Fox revealed that it would announce its fall programming to advertisers and the public in the near future. Although Fox is keeping their fall lineup under wraps, the network announced that it’s adding three new dramas to its lineup.

“Monarch,” one of the three new dramas, will star Susan Sarandon and real-life country music heavy-hitter Trace Adkins. Sarandon stars as country music royalty Dottie Cantrell Roman, and Adkins plays her husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman. As their country music standing is questioned, some will go to great lengths takes to protect their legacy and fame.

In addition to “Monarch,” another show coming to Fox’s lineup will be “Alert.” The show will act as a police procedural about the LAPD’s missing person’s unit. When an officer’s son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help people find their loved ones while she searches for her son.

Viewers will also get a new show based on the award-winning British crime series, “Accused.” The show demonstrates how a ordinary person finds themselves in an extraordinary predicament. Michael Chiklis guest-stars in the show’s debut episode as Dr. Scott Corbett. Corbett is a brain surgeon with what appears to be the perfect family. However, trouble is on the horizon when he discovers his teenage son may be behind an attack at his school.

Everyone’s favorite reality TV chef, Gordon Ramsay, will find himself in front of the camera for a new food-focused show. However, this time he’s on the hunt for the country’s most exciting food entrepreneurs in “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.”

Two New Animated Series Heading to Fox

As for animated series, “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm will voice a detective in “Grimsburg.” The show follows detective Marvin Flute. Flute tries to manage his cases while solving what might be the biggest mystery of all: his family.

Dan Harmon, the mastermind behind hit shows like “Rick and Morty” and “Community,” is also spearheading a new animated series. “Krapopolis” will be set in mythical Ancient Greece and follow a family of humans, gods, and monsters.

The series’ cast features Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), and Matt Berry (“What We Do in The Shadows.”)