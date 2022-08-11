fox-news-sunday-reveals-new-host-following-chris-wallace-exit

Less than a year after Chris Wallace departed from Fox News after nearly 20 years, the FNC network has named Shannon Bream as the new “Fox News Sunday” host.

In a statement, FOX News Channel CEO Suzanne Scott revealed that Shannon Bream will be taking over as host for “FOX News Sunday” starting on September 11th. Along with her hosting duties, Bream will also continue to be the network’s chief legal correspondent.

“Shannon is an outstanding journalist, reporter, and anchor who has cultivated a strong and enduring relationship with the FOX News Media audience,” Scott declared in her statement.

Bream also spoke about her new position with the media network. “It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at FOX News. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

As previously reported, Chris Wallace departed from FOX News in December 2021. He ended up going to CNN to join the network’s streaming service CNN+. However, days after launch, CNN+ was given the ax by Warner Bros. Discovery and his new show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” was moved to CNN and HBO Max.

Chris Wallace Admitted that Life Become ‘Unsustainable’ While at Fox News

In a March 2022 interview with The New York Times, Chris Wallace admitted that life became “unsustainable” for him while he was at Fox News.

“I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox,” Wallace stated about his departure. When asked why he made the switch from Fox to CNN, Wallace answered, “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion. But when people start to question the truth – who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? – I found that unsustainable.”

Wallace also said that he spent a lot of 2021 looking to see if there was a different place for him to do his job as a journalist. He shared that he grew uncomfortable with how the network was approaching news. “Before, I found it an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox. And since November of 202, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.”

Wallace then reflected on why he didn’t leave the network sooner. “Some people might have drawn the line earlier, or at a different point. I think Fox has changed over the course of the last year and a half. But I can certainly understand where somebody would say, ‘Gee, you were a slow learner, Chris.’”

Wallace went on to add that his goal is to get out of politics. “I wanted to get out of politics. Doing a Sunday show on the incremental change from week to week in the Build Back Better plan began to lose its attraction.”