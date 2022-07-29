‘Frasier’ Fans Can’t Stand This Season 3 Episode

The popular TV sitcom series, Frasier found massive success on primetime for a total of 11 seasons. This means well over 250 episodes. So, it stands to reason that, among this impressive list of episodes, there are likely one or two that fans just aren’t feeling. You know, the episodes that widely get skipped over when fans are replaying the series on any one of the streaming services that carry the sitcom. However, according to one recent Reddit post, there is one episode that many Frasier fans collectively skip during a rewatch.

Frasier Fans Regularly Skip This One Third-Season Episode When Re-Watching The Hit Sitcom

Frasier has been labeled one of the most binge-worthy sitcoms available via streaming right now. This, of course, is no shock to fans of the series. After all, during its run between 1993 and 2004, Frasier landed a total of 37 Primetime Emmy Awards, clinching the award for Outstanding Comedy Series five years in a row. However, there is one episode that gets very little love from fans. What is this episode? The third season entry, The Friend.

The Friend Just Does Not Sit Well With Frasier Fans

When discussing The Friend in this recent Reddit post, one fan notes that among the several episodes they skip, The Friend is a top contender.

“There are several episodes I skip all the time,” the Redditor explains. “[T]he top one being The Friend.”

“I have no love for The Friend!” another Frasier friend exclaims in the post. Another Redditor notes that The Friend is one of the poorly done stories in the series.

In the third season episode The Friend, Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane finds himself attempting to ditch a new buddy named Bob (Griffin Dunne). The pair met when Frasier reaches out to find a new buddy after deciding that he needs to find a new friend outside of his own personal family-filled social circle.

However, the radio psychiatrist realizes just how annoying Bob actually is and decides to end the friendship. This is easier said than done, though, as Frasier fears that ending the friendship may be construed as a move based on Bob’s being in a wheelchair.

After avoiding Bob for some time, Grammer’s Frasier finally comes clean to Bob about his desire to end their friendship. But, Bob’s reaction makes Frasier feel quite bad. Prompting Frasier to blame his choice on the chair in order to make Bob feel better. Of course, as is typical in any one of Frasier’s adventures, the good doctor soon regrets this move.