‘Frasier’: Fans Debate Who Frasier Crane Should Have Wound Up With

For the entire 11-year run, Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane always was either dating a woman, pining for one or looking for his perfect match.

The entire premise of the Cheers spinoff was Frasier restarting his life as a single man back in Seattle, his hometown. He and Lilith, who seemingly was the ideal woman for Frasier, were divorced. He needed some love. The show is about to get a reboot. And Frasier, again, will be starting over. And against the backdrop, some Frasier super fans on Reddit were voting on which of Frasier’s love interests represented the just right relationship in this classic TV series.

The characters played by Kelsey Grammer and actress Bebe Neuwirth got married and divorced on Cheers.. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

First, we’re going to toss out the two bookends. Lilith didn’t make the top six. Bebe Neuwirth, literally, let her hair down when she guest starred on Frasier a dozen times. The two shared their son, Frederick, so she’d drop by Seattle from time to time, including when she told Frasier she was getting remarried.

And, Charlotte also didn’t make the top six. Ozark star Laura Linney played Charlotte, the really bad matchmaker who wasn’t very honest about her love life. Still, Frasier thought he was in love with her. So in the last episode of the series, he changed his flight from San Francisco to Chicago to be with her. That was in 2004.

Here’s a look at the top six:

The runaway favorite is Claire, the woman everybody adored. Patricia Clarkson portrayed Claire French in four episodes in 2001. Unfortunately, she overlaps with Lana, a friend of Frasier’s from high school. As Reddit pointed out, she played the cello and Marty loved her pancakes.

Everyone loved Patricia Clarkson’s Claire French. Presley Ann/Getty Images)

“Fabulous Faye” Moskowitz came in second. Amy Brenneman portrayed Faye, the lawyer turned pasty chef, for four episodes in 1998 and 1999. She left for Paris for a six-month stay. And when she returned, Frasier had begun seeing Cassandra (Virginia Madsen). Faye ended up meeting Cassandra. We’re assuming the breakup happened off-screen.

Frasier fans also selected a man as his perfect match. That’s Alistair Burke, portrayed by Patrick Stewart. Yes, he’s also Capt Jean Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation. In 2003, Stewart appeared in an episode called “The Doctor is Out.” Burke conducts the Seattle opera. And, he’s also gay. He and Frasier meet at Cafe Nervosa. And they could be the perfect couple if only they both were gay. Frasier loves hanging out with his new, well-connected friend. But eventually, he has to tell him he’s straight.

Sir Patrick Stewart appeared as opera conductor Alistair Burke. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Fans also voted for Lorna Lynley. And if you’re confused, Lorna is really Lana Gardner (Jean Smart). When Smart first appeared, her name was Lorna. But writers changed her name because Lorna was a real person.

Marg Helgenberger played Emily in a 2000 episode. She received some votes in the Reddit poll. But she thought Martin, the dad, was gay, so she wanted to set him up with her handsome, suave uncle.

And Madsen’s Cassandra also received some love from Reddit fans. She was the station’s marketing manager. And she appeared in four episodes in 1999, starting with the Valentine-themed one.