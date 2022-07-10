‘Frasier’: Here’s Why the Revival Series Has Taken So Long to Get Off the Ground

Frasier is one of the great classic tv sitcoms, so why is the long-in-development reboot for Paramount+ taking so long to come together? Kelsey Grammer has been leading the Cranes’ return to television for years, and Paramount+ finally greenlit the program in early 2021. However, hardly any concrete details on the reboot have been made public. This leaves fans of the original series concerned.

Frasier Crane originally appeared on Cheers before getting his own spinoff. The character debuted in season 3 of the Cheers episode “Rebound (Part 1). Though Kelsey Grammer was only set to appear for a few episodes, the character proved popular. Soon after, he was promoted to a series regular. Once Cheers ended in 1993, Frasier was immediately spun off into his own show. Frasier ran for 11 seasons, ending in 2004. This means Grammer played the role for 20 consecutive years. To this day, it remains to be one of the rare offshoots that became as popular as its parent show.

Interest in a Frasier reboot has been building for years

It’s no surprise why there’s a desire for Frasier to be rebooted in the current era of revivals. Despite Paramount’s support and the public’s interest in it, the program appears to be stalling. Based on the handful of Frasier revival updates Kelsey Grammer has provided so far, it appears that the creative team is having difficulty cracking the concept for the series. Without it, things become much more difficult as the plot is what ultimately draws in the rest of the cast.

Fans have been speculating on what a new Frasier series could look like. It’s unknown at this time if any cast members will be returning other than Grammer himself. Frasier’s father Marty, will not be returning. Marty was played by veteran actor John Mahoney, who sadly passed away in 2018. Other cast members like Roz Doyle actress Peri Gilpin and Daphne Moon star Jane Leeves haven’t publicly commented on the reboot. Meanwhile, David Hyde Pierce has said in the past he wouldn’t be interested in playing Niles again.

Kelsey Grammer gave some hints on what a Frasier reboot might look like

Kelsey Grammer has been talking about a Frasier revival for years. Grammer said on a preview for The Talk that “we’re in the final script for the first episode” of the reboot. The excellent news is Kelsey Grammer likes what he’s seeing. “It looks pretty good. I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy,” he said. Grammer revealed that production for the program may begin in October 2022, but perhaps later. At this point, he claims that he has no idea because he and his team have worked on other projects that may begin filming soon. The Frasier reboot is in production limbo, according to this vague schedule. For the next few years, it’s conceivable that the Frasier revival could continue to languish.