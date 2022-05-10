‘Frasier’: How the Series Reboot Can Pay Homage to John Mahoney

After nearly two decades without “tossed salads and scrambled eggs,” a Frasier reboot is finally on the horizon, with many fan-favorite characters set to return to the classic TV series. Sadly, however, John Mahoney, who played Frasier Crane’s father, Martin Crane, will not be among them, as the beloved actor passed away in 2018.

That said, there’s no chance of his fellow Frasier stars moving on without acknowledging his contributions to the original series. In contrast with his on-screen sons, Martin Crane was a laidback, hilarious character who brought levity to the otherwise dry life of his son Frasier. Together with his hideous armchair and adorable dog Eddie, Martin Crane was a cornerstone of the series.

Speaking of his mold-colored armchair, it’s this exact prop that should be brought into the Frasier reboot to pay homage to the late John Mahoney and Martin Crane. Frasier Crane hated his father’s armchair and made constant bids to get rid of it. Martin, however, steadfastly refuses each time. The armchair is a reminder of Frasier’s late mother. Because of that, he could never part with it.

Kelsey Grammer, the actor behind Frasier Crane, has hinted that the reboot will take place in a setting other than the iconic Seattle apartment. Should the armchair make an appearance in the new setting, it would suggest that Frasier not only kept it after his father’s death but went through the trouble of moving it to his new home. This would both give a subtle nod to John Mahoney and illustrate major character development for Frasier.

‘Frasier’ Star David Hyde Pierce Confirms Reboot But Not a Return of Niles Crane

Though Kelsey Grammer said he was “gleefully anticipating” the next chapter of Frasier Crane, his costar and on-screen brother, David Hyde Pierce, didn’t express such certainty. On the contrary, he seemed unsure of Niles Crane’s return in the reboot.

In an interview with The Guardian, Pierce explained his thoughts regarding the third chapter of Frasier Crane’s story. “It’s happening. But I don’t know in what form, and I don’t know when,” Pierce said. “So I don’t know where I’ll be and what I’ll be doing.”

Pierce clarified, however, that he isn’t wholly uninterested in the project. “I’m certainly interested to see what they come up with,” he added.

Though his fellow Frasier star was noncommittal in regard to the reboot, Kelsey Grammer remains optimistic. “I think they’re a little bit nervous about it. But I think they’re also really willing,” Grammer said in an interview with WNBC New York. “I think they’re really interested in seeing where we’re going to go. We’ll see, you know what I mean? You never know. I think they’ll see the wisdom of giving it a try.”