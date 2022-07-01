‘Frasier’: Incredible Fan-Made Reboot Trailer Takes a Very Dark Spin on the Classic Sitcom

There are times when fans just love their TV shows and choose to take them in a different direction just like this spin on Frasier. Yes, the show is getting a reboot right now but like this? No. A fan put this incredibly well-done video mashup on YouTube and we cannot get over it. When you think of Frasier, of course, the cast comes to mind led by Kelsey Grammer.

In this video, you will see Frasier in a very different light. Keep your eyes peeled for David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s brother Niles. Also popping up are Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin, but don’t think of them as funny here. There is absolutely nothing humorous about this new look at the show. Glimpses of Martin Crane, played by John Mahoney, and even Eddie the dog are in here. The person who did this didn’t miss a trick. Check this out and see what your reaction is to this truly darker view of the sitcom.

YouTube Video Gives Us A Truly Scary Image of ‘Frasier’ Revisited

Frasier is not messing around here. Things get real serious quickly and we even see a knife pointed at Niles’ throat. Imagine if this had been done on the show when it ran on NBC. Wow. We love Frasier as it is, funny, irreverent at times, and just a lot of drama at home. Not this type of drama, though.

In the sitcom, drama surrounds Martin’s beloved chair or Frasier’s romantic life. The person behind this also found a wonderful way to use the show’s theme song. See that frame of Grammer’s face? Hey, if Frasier really had looked like that with some serious intention behind him, then trouble would be his middle name.

Thankfully, we do have those old shows to watch in reruns. We never get tired of seeing Eddie cause Frasier heartache. After all, he’s not a big fan of the pooch but gets along with him. Since the show originally aired, sadly, Mahoney has died. It is a solid touch this person did to have all the characters make an appearance. You might find yourself looking at this over and over again. Pierce recently spoke about doing the series reboot without Niles on there. “Yeah. That whole time of my life, the writing on those shows, the actors I got to work with… All of that is deeply important to me,” he tells Vulture in an interview. “But by the same token, because it’s so valuable to me, I also wouldn’t do it just to do it. And I believe it can be done without me, too… Finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers.”