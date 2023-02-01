‘Frasier’ Is Heading Back to Boston, and the ‘Cheers’ Cameo Potential Is Off the Charts

It looks like Kelsey Grammer is taking his Frasier character back to where things all started for him in Boston. We picked up a notice from the show’s production team on Twitter. In the photo, we get a view of a plane ticket. It clearly shows that Frasier is going home…with the Cheers cameo possibilities endless.

Imagine seeing Sam Malone, played by Ted Danson, stopping by to see Frasier. Maybe Norm Peterson, played by Geroge Wendt, could go on and visit with Dr. Crane. The cameos pretty much can write themselves into Frasier, which will air on Paramount+.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Paramount+, in its Wednesday morning announcement, said that Frasier is moving on “in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”

TV Legend James Burrows Will Direct First Episode Of ‘Frasier’

Now, the first episode of this new Frasier series is scheduled to be taped this Friday. It will be in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles. James Burrows will be in the director’s chair for the new series’ first two episodes. Burrows knows his way around the characters, especially Frasier Crane. He is a co-creator, executive producer, and director on Cheers. Burrows also directed the original Frasier pilot titled The Good Son in 1993. He also was behind the camera for the 1984 Cheers episode titled Rebound, which introduced the Frasier Crane character.

Grammer as Frasier goes back to Boston with a new cast, Variety reports. They include Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

What Type Of Job Will Dr. Crane Have In Boston?

One thing that remains a bit of a mystery is what type of job will Frasier have in his new setting. He is leaving behind a very successful radio career in Seattle. But there is a mention of two new characters being associated with a university. Could Dr. Crane be on the road to a role in higher education? That’s a possibility. He does consider himself a rather smart, intelligent man. He might get a chance to match wits with other people.

Grammer will serve as an executive producer along with writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life In Pieces”). Other executive producers include Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The new show comes from CBS Studios along with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.