‘Frasier’ Revival Recasts ‘Mad Men’ Actor in Pivotal Role, Fans Erupt

Fans who had been looking forward to seeing the Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer on Paramount+ are a bit ticked off. They hoped to see Trevor Einhorn come on back as Frasier’s son Freddy Crane. But the Mad Men actor got the boot. British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott is coming on board to play Freddy.

As we said, fans don’t like the fact that Einhorn isn’t coming back. Here’s what one fan wrote on Twitter about the situation.

Well there goes any interest I had in this sequel series. Trevor Einhorn grew into a hilarious actor. Unless he outright was asked and passed, there was no reason for this recast. And even then, no interest anymore, even as a lifelong fan of Frasier. https://t.co/SJ0vcvazCC — Kevo, Really (@KevoReally) January 13, 2023

Another fan expressed annoyance at any thought of replacing Einhorn in that role. The fan wrote on Twitter, “In a similar vein, if they recast Frasier Crane’s son for the sequel, I will be extremely annoyed. Trevor Einhorn kept acting and is very good.” Einhorn played John Mathis on the popular AMC series between 2013-15.

‘Frasier’ Sequel Adds Another Actor To Work With Kelsey Grammer

Variety had the announcement about Cutmore-Scott coming on board. TV Insider reports that in the sequel series, Freddy is described as “a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather.”

“Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps — dropping out of college to become a fireman — and he’s never looked back until now when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life,” according to a description. “If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds.” Cutmore-Scott starred in the FOX sitcom Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life. He also starred in the ABC procedural Deception and appeared in the film Tenet.

Nicholas Lyndhurst And Kelsey Grammer Worked Together On Stage

In other Frasier show news, actor Nicholas Lyndhurst will play Alan Cornwall, who is a university professor with whom Frasier, played by Kelsey Grammer, went to college. “British, boozy, and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier’s — if only he ever felt like using it,” according to the character description. “Alan’s mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier’s thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he’s been missing in his own life.”

Lyndhurst, like Cutmore-Scott, is a British actor. He has earned three BAFTA Award nominations for playing Rodney Trotter in the long-running BBC comedy Only Fools and Horses…. Lyndhurst also earned two National Television Awards for Most Popular Comedy Performer for his role as Gary Sparrow in the BBC sitcom Goodnight Sweetheart. But he and Kelsey Grammer have worked together before. Both actors appeared on stage in a 2019 production of Man of La Mancha for the English National Opera.