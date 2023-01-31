‘Frasier’ Staff Unveils How Revival Pays Tribute to Original Series’ in Pilot

As Frasier fans continue to eagerly wait for the revival series to premiere, a staffer of the upcoming show is revealing how it will pay tribute to the original show in the pilot.

The casting director for Frasier, Jeff Greenberg, took to his Twitter account on Monday (January 30th) to share an image of the new series’ pilot script. The title of the episode is The Good Father. “And so it begins. Again,” Greenberg tweeted.

The Frasier revival officially received a green light at Paramount+ in October 2022 with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as the titled character. In the new series, Frasier Crane is going to be living in a new city. It was noted that the original show’s castmates Jane Leeves (Daphne), and Peri Gilpin (Roz) may make a few appearances in the reboot. David Hyde Pierce (Niles) previously explained that he wasn’t quite sure he wanted to be part of the new show. However, he calls the time he spent on the original show as a “deeply important time” in his life.

“By the same token, because it’s so valuable to me, I also wouldn’t do it just to do it,” Pierce told Vulture last summer. “And I believe it can be done without me, too — finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers. They didn’t bring along the Cheers gang to make a new show.”

Meanwhile, Grammer said that he was pretty happy with the revival’s first script. “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried,” Grammar said about the script. “So I’m happy.”

Kelsey Grammar Shares More Details About the ‘Frasier’ Reboot & What Fans Can Expect

While speaking to PEOPLE in November 2022, Kelsey Grammar opened up about the Frasier reboot and what fans can expect in the new series.

“We start rehearsals in February,” Grammer confirmed. “We’ve been working on it honestly for about six or seven years. It’s been on the slow burner. We were like, this is not a bad idea. Maybe this is a good idea!”

However, Grammar also confirmed that Pierce has made the final decision to not appear in the show. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer explained.

Despite this news, Grammer did say that the casting development ended up working out. “In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Fraser third act. It’s an entirely new life for him.”

Grammar went on to share that Frasier will be a “brave little soldier” that continues on in life in an entirely new city alone. The character will also find new love and new people throughout the series. “I’m really very excited about it,” Grammer added. “And we’ll certainly always honor the past.”