‘Frasier’ Star David Hyde Pierce Opens Up About Where He’d Like to See the Characters in the Reboot

David Hyde Pierce had one of the sweetest roles in TV as Niles Crane, brother of Seattle’s favorite psychiatrist Frasier Crane, on Frasier. Kelsey Grammer, who famously played the show’s namesake, is currently working on a reboot. Where would Pierce like to see those characters in this updated version of the sitcom?

“My feeling was always that they had gone on their way, and I wasn’t really thinking about where they had gone,” Pierce said in an interview with Deadline. “I went on to other shows. But I think if I saw a script where I went, ‘Oh my gosh, how interesting. Who would have thought that this is what they’re doing?’ That’s why I never say I wouldn’t do it.

“It’s about how their story is told, because I care a lot about those people, those actors,” he said. “This is how I always pick my projects, now that I have the luxury of picking them: I take them because I have to. That’s what happened with Julia [Pierce is playing Paul Child, the husband of Julia Child, in a series]. I read this script and I thought, I have to do this part. I want to explore this person and explore this relationship. And so, if I were to see a script of a Frasier reboot that I had to do, I would do it.”

Seeing Pierce Together Again With Grammer on ‘Frasier’ Would Be Cool

That’s good news for fans of the show that Pierce would possibly come back and reprise his role. How many more hijinx could Frasier and Niles get into for the reboot? Probably countless. They seemed to always find trouble, or vice versa, on the OG show. A script featuring them dealing with some serious issue would be pretty fun to see happen. There is some chatter about the old cast not coming back. Well, we think getting Roz, played by Peri Gilpin, involved would be hilarious. Toss in a dash of Daphne, played by Jane Leeves, too.

Meanwhile, as we said, Grammer is all in on this reboot. One, well two people, are out. Who? It happens to be the show’s co-creator. David Lee said pretty much you can count him out in an interview with Palm Springs Life. He says Grammer is shepherding it along. Yet Lee and partner Peter Casey will sit this one out. Lee says they told Grammer “Go with God, but we’re not going to be involved.” Lee adds that it’s not because they don’t love everyone involved in the reboot. What’s the reason? Lee said it all has to do with producing a weekly television show. He flatly calls it “a young man’s game.” Lee also says that they did that already. So, this all is in the hands of Grammer at this point.