‘Frasier’ Star David Hyde Pierce Reflects on Enduring Success of the Series, ‘It Just Holds Up’

For 11 years, Frasier entertained audiences with its dry humor and lovable characters. A spinoff of the classic TV series Cheers, Frasier followed psychiatrist Frasier Crane and his hilarious life in Seattle with his younger brother, Niles, and father, Martin.

Though the series ended nearly 20 years ago, it’s still adored by fans to this day and continues to attract new viewers with reruns. In short, Frasier has stood the test of time. In a recent interview with Parade discussing his newest role in the semi-biographical series Julia, David Hyde Pierce, the actor behind Niles Crane, discussed the enduring success of the 90s sitcom.

“Yes, well it’s one of those shows that—and this is really a tribute to the writing, it just holds up,” Pierce explained. “It wasn’t bound by its time in any meaningful way. It was just stories, stories of people, so I think that’s why it continues to be seen.”

The Julia star added that the cast of Frasier was just as close in real life as they appeared on camera. “Yes. They’re such great people,” Pierce said. “We were blessed with that company. That was a very close group.”

David Hyde Pierce Gives His Thoughts on the ‘Frasier’ Reboot

Back in 2021, Paramount revealed that a Frasier reboot was in the works. Since then, however, little has been seen or heard about the series. In a recent interview with Deadline, David Hyde Pierce revealed that when it comes to the reboot, he’s just as in the dark as the fans.

“I don’t know where they stand,” he said. “I haven’t talked to Kelsey [Grammer, the actor behind Frasier Crane] in a while. The last time I talked to him, I knew that it was a work in progress, and I think it still is in the works.”

For David Hyde Pierce, a Frasier reboot wasn’t even on the radar. “My feeling was always that they had gone on their way,” he said. “And I wasn’t really thinking about where they had gone. I went on to other shows.”

The only circumstance in which he would consider a return to Niles Crane is if the reboot script is an undeniable hit. “I think if I saw a script where I went, ‘Oh my gosh, how interesting. Who would have thought that this is what they’re doing? That’s why I never say I wouldn’t do it,” he explained. “It’s about how their story is told. Because I care a lot about those people, those actors.”

“This is how I always pick my projects, now that I have the luxury of picking them,” Pierce said. “I take them because I have to. That’s what happened with Julia. I read this script and I thought, I have to do this part. I want to explore this person and explore this relationship. And so, if I were to see a script of a Frasier reboot that I had to do, I would do it.”