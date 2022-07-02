Fans of the popular TV sitcom series Frasier will be excited about this latest reboot news! The star of the upcoming reboot series, Kelsey Grammer, has revealed that the reboot’s final script approaching the final stages. And, the longtime actor adds, it is looking “pretty good”!

In a recent clip teasing Frasier star Kelsey Grammer’s appearance on the daytime talk show The Talk, fans were treated to some teaser info regarding a reboot of the spin-off series to the classic TV sitcom series, Cheers. In this preview, Grammer discusses the upcoming series. Grammer notes in the clip that the key ingredient for the long-awaited revival is the show’s namesake and Grammer’s famous character…Frasier himself.

“The key ingredient for the Frasier reboot is actually Frasier honestly,” Kelsey Grammer says of the upcoming sitcom reboot.

“It was always called [Frasier],” the star adds, quipping that this means that he is the key to this project.

“It’s me,” the star jokes. “The key is me.”

Kelsey Grammer Discusses When Shooting For The Frasier Reboot Series Is Expected To Begin

Kelsey Grammer notes that filming for the upcoming Frasier reboot could start as early as this fall. However, there are some other projects to look at in the meantime.

“There’s been some conversation about maybe October,” Kelsey Grammer says of plans to begin filming the brand-new Frasier series.

“Maybe a little later,” the star adds. “I don’t know.”

Grammer notes that some of this schedule is partially dependent on how the timelines of some other projects that are on the horizon.

“There are a couple [of] other things coming up,” he explains.

“We’ve developed a couple [of] other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first,” the actor relates.

Filming May Still Be Up In The Air, But The Frasier Reboot Series Script Is Nearing The Final Stages

While there is no definitive timeline regarding when filming for the upcoming series is set to begin filming as of yet, the script, Grammer says, is in its final stages. And, the actor says it’s so good that it has already moved him to tears.

“We’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, the reboot,” the former Cheers star relates of the long-awaited sitcom series.

“And it looks pretty good,” he adds.

“I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried,” Grammer teases. “So you know, I’m happy.”

This Long-Awaited Series Has Been Underway For Some Time Now

For years, Frasier fans have been hearing talk of the possible reboot series making its way into reality. And, in 2019, Kelsey Grammer made the exciting revelation that this series was likely to soon hit the airwaves, most likely on a streaming platform.

However, it would be another two years before fans would hear more about this project. In 2021, the project finally received a green light from Paramount +.