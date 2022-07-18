‘Frasier’: Why the Reboot Should Have Been a Movie Instead of a TV Show

Fans of the hit TV sitcom series Frasier have been eagerly waiting for the show’s upcoming reboot which has now been in the works for quite some time. However, as things continue to emerge regarding this revival, some longtime Frasier fans can’t help but wonder, would this reunion have been better for the big screen instead?

Some Of Our Favorite Frasier Characters Are Still Unconfirmed For The Reboot

Since the initial rumblings of the Frasier revival were first released, there have been only brief updates on the project. In a recent interview, the show’s star Kelsey Grammer notes that the reboot is in “the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier.” And, the star says, this script “looks pretty good.”

However, the upcoming series is still missing some key players, according to reports. Some of the original Frasier stars such as David Hyde Pierce who portrays Frasier Crane’s neurotic brother, Niles have warned fans against expecting their return in the reboot. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the stars won’t’ be returning at all.

But, these uncertainties suggest that maybe the return of the famous radio psychiatrist may have played out better on the big screen, rather than in a new series. Will Frasier fans be interested in the reboot series if Grammer’s character is the only familiar face returning to the revival?

The Reboot Series Will Be A ‘Third Act’ For Grammer’s Character

In a recent update on the project, Kelsey Grammer notes that the Paramount + series is nearing the final stages. And, the star adds, filming could begin later this year. The series, Grammer notes, is going to be a “third act” for the famous character. The first act was, of course, the time Grammer’s Frasier Crane spent on the hit classic TV sitcom series Cheers. The second act in Frasier’s life occurs in the Cheers spin-off series, the original Frasier sitcom.

The new series, Kelsey Grammer teases, will see his character living in a new city. Much like the way the original series spun off of Cheers years before.

Kelsey Grammer Still Rakes In An Impressive Income From His Original Character

During Frasier’s successful 12-season run on TV, the show’s popularity only continued to grow. And, the star’s salary grew right along with this fame. By the time Frasier was coming to an end Grammer’s salary had blown past some major TV stars. Making the actor one of the highest-paid actors on television.

Since then, Frasier reruns continue to air on television and a variety of streaming platforms. And, the actor still pulls in an impressive income from these reruns, bringing in a regular residual income since the show’s final episode hit the airwaves in 2004.