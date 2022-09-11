‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Revealed as First New Character in ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival

Criminal Minds is adding a new cast member to the show’s revival for Paramount Plus and it’s someone from a famed TV show. If you have seen Zach Gilford before, he will appear on the show. He will be playing Elias Voit there and he’ll be the show’s first new character. Gilford has appeared as Matt Saracen in Friday Night Lights. Also, he played Riley Flynn in Midnight Mass.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Voit will be an analyst for a cyber-security firm that has a dark side and an obsession with death. It also is worth noting that there’s a little addition to the show’s name. Keep an eye out for the title to be Criminal Minds: Evolution. We do not know what exactly this will mean for the team. But it might have to do with the danger level that the BAU will face this season. Again, keep your eyes open to see what this really means in the long run. Gilford’s character will be recurring throughout the season and have its own storyline.

Joe Mantegna of ‘Criminal Minds’ Spoke Out About Fans

What might happen with that dark side showing up? Who knows. That’s one of the great things about a show like Criminal Minds. You never know what will happen with a new character. But we can expect him to have a very important role on the show. After all, Criminal Minds has a great number of returning stars to the show’s cast, including Joe Mantegna, Kristen Vangsness, and Paget Brewster.

Recently, Mantegna has been busy sharing insights about the show on social media. In one of them, he even thanked fans for being there while the show was off the air. CBS originally ran the series before it left the network. Now, it has a new home on this streaming platform. It will be interesting to see how the show does as part of the Paramount Plus universe. Still, the show has a lot of interesting twists and subplots all the time. Watching what happens is going to be a very important part of the Criminal Minds experience.

Mantegna reveals what brought the series back to life. He said in another social media post, “We’re back solving. We just started last Tuesday, we’re back up, we’re gonna be on Paramount+,” Mantegna said. “We just started Season 16 after a two-year hiatus. We’re all proud to be back. It’s a good group, a great group. I’m glad to be back, and we look forward to new episodes. Our fanbase is so wonderful all over the world, and I think that’s what helped bring us back.”