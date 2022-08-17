‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Taylor Kitsch to Star in New Biker Gang Series

From 2006 to its last show in 2001, NBC’s drama Friday Night Lights gained a loyal following that begs for a revival of the series. Although fans hope to return to the rural town of Dillon, Texas, Taylor Kitsch, who played Tim Riggins, discussed the idea of a revival last month and sadly, he admitted, “I’m done. I’m good. I want to keep growing as an actor. Going back to Rigs — let him live in everyone else’s memories. Whatever that is, whatever he means to them, let him lay there.” Kitsch’s ambition to grow as an actor appears to be taking shape as he starred in True Detective, Waco, and the new Terminal List. And the list continues to grow as he landed a role in the scripted podcast series Koz.

There is no denying the power of podcasts and how the simple format greatly expanded over the last few years. Founded in 1995, Audible seems to be leading the charge with their multi-project deal with another podcasting studio, At Will Media. Koz follows the extremely dangerous life of Special Agent Darrin Kozlowski. For those who might not know, Kozlowski famously infiltrated some of the most dangerous biker gangs in America. Not only did he join their ranks, but over the course of two decades, he climbed to a position of power while still working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kitsch and Kate Mara are among the cast of a new scripted biker gang audio series https://t.co/O1i8aWEk89 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 17, 2022

Taylor Kitsch In Koz Scheduled For September Release

Excited about the partnership and their upcoming projects like Koz and Possession, the Head of Content Acquisition & Development at Audible, Pat Shah, said, “At Audible we strive to create genre and format bending content; breaking the existing templates to develop truly creative projects that tell stories in new and often experimental ways. We are excited to have joined forces with At Will Media to bring such a varied slate of new projects to our listeners.”

Continuing to praise At Will Media, Shah added, “Their creativity knows no bounds and we are excited to bring such imaginative and unique audio storytelling to our listeners. From a never-been-done-before singing competition show to a unique drama series that innovatively mixes actors’ portrayals with real interviews; from comedy to drama and thriller to competition, listeners will be delighted by everything we have to come.”

Scheduled for a September 15 release, Koz includes interviews with the real-life Darrin Kozlowski. The founder and CEO of At Will Media, Will Malnati, also shared his excitement about the new shows. “We are so excited to link arms with Audible on this exciting new collaboration. Their successful track record of creating ambitious content of the highest quality and their commitment to giving creators the ability to create couldn’t be more aligned with our philosophy at At Will Media.”