‘Friends’ Actor Mike Hagerty Dies: ’Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Posts Touching Tribute

On Friday, May 6th, former “Friends” actor, Mike Hagerty, passed away, with no cause of death released at the time. Following Mike Hagerty’s passing, “Better Call Saul” actor, Bob Odenkirk, shared a touching tribute to his former “The Near Future” colleague on Twitter.

Mike Hagerty had the best presence in real life and onscreen. A joy to work with him in “the Near Future”. He played an assassin who couldn’t work his gun. Great man https://t.co/9pzmeydv02 — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) May 7, 2022

“Mike Hagerty had the best presence in real life and onscreen,” the Saul Goodman actor shared. “A joy to work with him in ‘the Near Future.’ He played an assassin who couldn’t work his gun. Great man.”

Other Mike Hagerty fans took to the comments beneath Bob Odenkirk’s post to share small tributes of their own.

“I’ve loved his performances since I was a kid,” one fan wrote. “What a great, funny person!”

“Oh no!” another commented. “We loved him in ‘Overboard’ for forever.”

Others shared some of their favorite Mike Hagerty roles beneath Odenkirk’s post. In addition to “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” plenty of fans remembered Hagerty for his roles in “Cheers,” “Inspector Gadget,” “Wayne’s World,” and so much more. Hagerty was especially known for his talent as a character actor.

Mike Hagerty Dies at the Age of 67

News of Mike Hagerty’s death came ahead of Odenkirk’s post, shared by his former “Somebody, Somewhere” costar, Bridget Everett, per Deadline. Everett shared Hagerty passed at 67 years old.

She wrote, “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

Everett shared a second tribute post to Instagram where she detailed her own connection with the former “Friends” actor.

“I loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

Alongside Bridget Everett and Mike Odenkirk, plenty of other Hollywood stalwarts shared touching memories and tributes to Mike Hagerty.

One of those is “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker. In the comments following Everett’s post, Parker wrote, “No no no no. Oh terrible loss and I will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years.”

While Mike Hagerty might not have the same claim to fame that some Hollywood stars do, it’s likely his face is widely recognized nevertheless. As a talented character actor, he made appearances in numerous shows and films, and though his roles were often short-lived, they were consistently memorable. Altogether, Hagerty has 100+ acting credits.

Other memorable guest-starring appearances took place in “CSI,” “Shameless,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”