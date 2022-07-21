‘Friends’: Lisa Kudrow’s Son Had a ‘Demeaning’ Reaction the First Time He Watched the Show

Lisa Kudrow’s son was just five-years-old when her hit television series Friends wrapped in 2004. Now he’s 24, and at some point along the way, he caught up on the show that made his mother famous as “Phoebe Buffay.” The series ran from 1994 until 2004, and it was a golden era for network sitcoms. Kudrow is now 58.

She’s in the new Disney film Better Nate Than Ever and also lends her voice to the animated series Housebroken. She joined Seth Meyers this week for an interview. Meyers mentioned that her son didn’t watch the show when it aired.

“He did start watching when his friends at school were watching,” she reveals. “And you gotta know what everyone’s watching, right. So he watched it. And, no, he was impressed. He said – he goes, ‘It’s actually really funny.’ This little kid is telling me, ‘It’s actually really funny. And I mean, the guys are so funny.'”

The audience shared a laugh over the kid’s innocent shot at his mom.

“And he’s like, ‘No, I mean you’re funny, too,'” she added. “And I never in my life have wanted to tell my own kid, like, ‘[Expletive] you.’ I mean, I thought it. I didn’t say it.”

Meyers hops in and concedes that at some point, all parents think about saying that to their kid.

“I mean, listen, it’s not required that you’re a fan,” Kudrow continued, discussing her role on Friends. “And you don’t have to like what I do. But don’t be so demeaning. It’s so. Wow.”

Life after ‘Friends’ for “Phoebe”

The famous role almost didn’t happen. Lisa Kudrow was originally cast in the role of “Roz” on another NBC hit sitcom, Frazier. She was fired from the role, she recently told Howard Stern. After the incident, she began her search for another role before eventually finding “Phoebe.” Before getting the role, she had to audition twice. She was required to have an additional audition with Jim Burrows, the director that fired her from Frazier. He obviously she thought she was a better fit for “Phoebe,” and the rest is history.

Lisa Kudrow arguably had the most successful career beyond the show. She starred in The Comeback, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, The Opposite of Sex and Space Force among others. She’s also lent her voice to several animated characters. In Housebroken, she’s featured alongside voices from Will Forte (MacGruber), Tony Hale (Veep), Nat Faxon (The Way, Way Back) and Clea DuVall (The Faculty) among others.

Housebroken airs each Monday on Fox at 9 p.m. ET. The entire first season is currently available to stream on Fox’s website. It’s green lit for a second season, and it’ll begin in November.