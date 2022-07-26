‘Friends’ Star Jennifer Aniston Has Social Media Going Wild Over Her New Beachside Bikini Top Selfie

Jennifer Aniston is living her best life. The 53-year-old Friends star recently accepted the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment. She also reunited with her former cast for an HBO special and starred in the Apple+ series The Morning Show. Now, she’s enjoying some time off. Check out the photo that she shared to Instagram below.

She added an emoji filled caption, filled with a wave, some sunshine and love.

Maybe she’s vacationing in Greece? That’s what Rita Wilson’s reply seems to imply, though the post isn’t geotagged.

“J Greeky……” Wilson responded.

Other celebrities hopped into the comments to praise Jennifer’s look.

“Gorgeous and so is that pristine beach!!!” replied Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

“OMW,” replied comedian Whitney Cummings.

“Gorg and ageless as always,” said Denise Richards, who is pretty ageless herself.

The official Hello Sunshine account also showed Jennifer Aniston some love. Hello Sunshine is the new studio helmed by Reese Witherspoon. The studio is responsible for this summer’s adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing and it will also produce the forthcoming adaptation of the Dolly Parton and James Patterson novel Run, Rose, Run.

“Sun-kissed beauty!” the studio replied.

The replies just kept coming. Eddie Vedder’s wife, Jill praised Aniston. So did actresses, Manon Mathews, Ali Wentworth and Laura Brown. Folks are loving Jennifer’s beach hair, including her own haircare brand, LolaVie.

Comedian Josh Gad added a joke to the thread of replies.

“Detroit?” he replied. She’s definitely not in Detroit.

Other fans recognized that brand and Jennifer’s locks.

“Those lovalie waves have a great time sis!” one person replied.

“Our beach hair with @lovalie is amazing Jen,” said another.

What’s Next for Jennifer Aniston?

The Morning Show is still going strong. It’s had two successful seasons at Apple+, despite being snubbed at this year’s Emmy Awards. The show also stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and The Office alum Steve Carell. It has been green-lit for a third season which will debut sometime later this year. The show is about…a morning show. A television morning show, more specifically.

Jennifer Aniston will also reprise her role as “Audrey Spitz” in Murder Mystery alongside Adam Sandler. That one is currently listed as “In Production” on IMDb. Another Jennifer Aniston project that is listed as “In Production” is Hail Mary. There are no other actors attached to the project about a former Miss USA contestant that becomes a successful sports manager. Michelle MacLaren is signed on to direct the story written by Paul Solotaroff.

She has a few other projects in development, including an untitled project with Sophie Goodhart about adults trying to recapture their youth.