‘Friends’ Star Lisa Kudrow Speaks Out About How She Felt ‘Self-Conscious’ Around Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

Although she remained close during and after their run on the hit TV show “Friends,” Lisa Kudrow admits she did feel self-conscious around her co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

During her appearance on the “Podcrushed” podcast on Wednesday (August 3rd), Lisa Kudrow spoke about feeling self-conscious in costume fitting with her “Friends” castmates. This was due to the fact that she thought the clothes looked on them than on her. “Seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courteney and Jennifer, I thought, ‘Oh, they know tailoring so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where exactly to take in.”

Lisa Kudrow also noted that she wasn’t trying to say that she was overweight during her time on the popular ’90s show. “I was not [overweight]. I just had no idea of the actual shape of my body,” she explained. The actress went on to say that she eventually accepted her body as the way it was. It’s OK. This is just what I look like.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow spoke about how she initially hoped to establish herself as a “character actress” when she first started acting. “You’re not going for romantic comedies, romantic leads – you don’t do that. That’s not a fun role for you anyway, so knock it off. It’s OK, you can look fine as you are.”

The “Friends” actress also said some pressures of Hollywood are just in people’s own minds. “You’re doing that to yourself. No one needs you to be Tom Cruise or as famous as Tom Cruise. For me, at that time, it was Julia Roberts or Meg Ryan. No one is actually requiring that of me.”

Lisa Kudrow Previously Opened Up About Her Body Image Issues on ‘Friends’

In 2019, Lisa Kudrow spoke on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast about how she actually suffered from body dysmorphia while on “Friends.”

“You see yourself on TV and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m just a mountain of a girl,’” Lisa Kudrow recalled. “I’m already bigger than Courteney and Jennifer like my bones feel bigger.”

Lisa Kudrow further explained that she continued to feel like a mountain of a woman next to her “Friends” co-stars. “Unfortunately, for a woman, if you’re underweight, you look good. When I was too thin, I was sick all the time, a cold, sinus infection, I was always sick.”

Lisa Kudrow did admit at the time that she continued to struggle with her body image. “I have a whole battle all the time. I end up with, ‘So, what? So, all right. You’re older. That’s a good thing. Why is that a bad thing?’”

Lisa Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay on “Friends” from 1994 to 2004.