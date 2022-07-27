We finally know why JoJo Siwa dubbed Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met.

Siwa made the snub through a TikTok video on Sunday. And the post immediately went viral. But while Bure could have fought back with more drama, she decided to take the high road and personally ask Siwa for her side of the story.

In an Instagram post, Candace Cameron Bure admitted that she was “shocked” when she saw the public shaming on TikTok. So she quickly got to work trying to reach the pop-diva on the phone to find out “what happened.”

First, she tried reaching Siwa through a mutual friend, then her publicist attempted to reach Siwa’s manager, then Bure DM’d her. Finally, Bure and Siwa talked one-on-one this morning (July 26). And apparently, the two had “a great conversation.”

Siwa began by apologizing for all the bad press. When she made the video, she “didn’t think it was a big deal.” And she never guessed it would rack up over 19 million views.

“And I said, ‘Well, it was a big deal. But what did I do to you? What did I do?’ I said, ‘Because I only remember that we met at the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ and that went really great,’” Bure said. “And she goes, ‘Yeah, no, it was great and you’re super nice.’”

But then Siwa shared that she and Bure had met once before.

JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure First Met at the ‘Fuller House’ Premiere

When Siwa was only 11 and trying to build a reputation in Hollywood, she met Candace Cameron Bure on the red carpet. At that time, Bure was debuting her Full House TV spinoff and reigning as the face of Hallmark. So, she was a full-fledged star. And Siwa was a big fan.

“She said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere. And I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. And when I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now,’ and then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people in the red carpet,’” Bure continued.

JoJo Siwa told Bure that she felt “silly” for making the story into such a big deal. Because as an adult, she understands that “when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions. but at that time, [she] was 11.’”

Bure apologized for her behavior, and JoJo quickly noted that she had nothing to be sorry for. And she said she never should have called the star out on social media.

After speaking, Bure said that she and The J Team star are all “good.” But she quickly added a moral to the story.

“No matter how many followers you have, you know, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” she said. “And whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”