‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Opens Up About Losing Costar Bob Saget

The past few years have been incredibly difficult for people from every walk of life and place in the world. However, Full House star Dave Coulier’s story is even more heartbreaking than most. In addition to suffering from the effects of the pandemic, the actor lost three of the most important people in his life, including his longtime best friend and co-star, Bob Saget.

In an interview with ABC News, Coulier opened up about the unbelievable tragedies he’s faced. “It’s been a tough year,” he said grimly. “I lost my brother, my dad, and Bob all in this past twelve months. And so, you know, it’s been a heart punch, a gut punch.”

Though Dave Coulier adored his father and brother, it’s Bob Saget with whom Dave Coulier shares the most cherished memories. And one of his favorites started with the very first time they met.

“With Bob, especially, I have thousands of memories,” Coulier explained. “But the first night I met Bob was in a comedy club. I was 18 years old and we were both struggling comics and we just hit it off. And he said, ‘Hey! When you move out to LA, here’s my phone number. Give me a call.'”

“I actually went [to LA], didn’t have an apartment, and slept on Bob’s couch,” he continued. “And so, art was imitating life when we did Full House when Joey moves into Danny’s house.”

‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Reflects on His Journey to Sobriety

Losing three of your closest friends and family members would break anyone. But on top of those horrific losses, Full House star Dave Coulier was also battling alcoholism. Thankfully, Coulier was able to break through the bonds of addiction and now hopes to inspire others to do the same.

“We all have had really tough times the past couple of years,” he said. “And alcohol was something that just allowed me to conveniently add layers to the hurt, to any kind of emotional stress. It allowed me to be the funny guy in the room or the locker room or playing rec hockey with my buddies.”

Like many struggling with addiction, the Full House actor didn’t even realize he had a problem until his wife pointed it out. “For me, the effects of alcohol started to take a physical effect,” he explained. “And when my wife started to really get concerned about me, I had to take a really strong look at myself and figure out how much has this been affecting every relationship in my life?”

“And when I looked introspectively at myself, I realized it was affecting me a lot,” Coulier continued. “So I had to kind of sum it up, how I really felt inside, and make a change. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I feel like if I can tell my story and people can see a little bit of themselves, maybe, in me, that maybe I can help someone?”