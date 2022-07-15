‘Full House’s Dave Coulier Recalls Discovering Iconic Breakup Album Was Written About Him

It was big music news in the 1990s when Alanis Morissette’s fierce breakup anthem You Oughta Know hit the radio waves. The song is an intense owed to post-breakup anger. Going back and forth between the bitterness one faces as a relationship comes to an unhappy ending, while also verging on acceptance towards the breakup.

And, to further intensify the song’s massive popularity, this 1995 hit became a sort of urban legend. This comes as fans discovered just who it is that Morissette is singing about in the savage song. The answer? None other than Full House star Dave Coulier.

Full House Star Dave Coulier Remembers The Moment He Learned The Scathing Lyrics Behind You Oughta Know Were Written About Him

In the 1970s music fans had the Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain to speculate about. For years fans wondered just who it was that “walked into the party” like they were “walking onto a yacht.”

But, this mystery was set aside briefly in the 1990s when rumors began to swirl about who Alanis Morissette is singing to when she sends her scathing message in 1995s You Oughta Know. And the answer shocked a lot of fans for several years. It seemed hard to believe when it was revealed TV star Dave Coulier was the inspiration behind the legendary break-up anthem.

Per a Deadline report, Dave Coulier was driving in Detroit the first time he heard his ex-girlfriend’s wildly successful debut album Jagged Little Pill. According to the actor, he was enjoying the hit album. Until he realized whose voice it was that he was listening to.

Coulier recalls the “hey, wait a minute” moment, as he recognized the singer.

“Ooh, oh no!” Coulier recalls thinking. “Oh, I can’t be this guy!”

Coulier Realizes Much Of Jagged Little Pill Speaks To The Couple’s Tense Breakup

The longtime actor and comedian adds that there were a lot of songs in Morissette’s entire album that serves as a nod to the relationship. A relationship that started in 1992 when Dave Coulier was 33 years old and Morissette was 18.

“There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about,” Coulier says about Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill.

“Like [in ‘Right Through You’] ‘your shake is like a fish,'” the Full House star recalls.

“I’d go, ‘Hey, dead fish me,’ and we’d do this dead fish handshake,” Dave Coulier explains.

“And so I started listening to it and I thought, ‘Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman,'” he relates. “And that was my first thought.”

The couple dated for two years. Morissette released her album just one year after the split. However, Morissette has never officially named who the song is about.