‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Recalls Meeting Bob Saget for the First Time

Nearly six months have passed since Full House icon Bob Saget passed away. Now, many Americans continue to mourn the loss of the classic TV star. In the midst, the Danny Tanner actor’s longtime costar, Dave Coulier, has shared the heartfelt details of his first time meeting Bob Saget.

As many fans recall, Coulier played the beloved role of comedian Joey Gladstone, or Uncle Joey, on Full House. Joey and Danny shared a loving, brotherly bond in the sitcom’s fictional world. Similarly, their actors, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget shared just as close a relationship.

In speaking with Fox News, the Full House star revealed, “I met Bob when I was 18 years old, and he was on a comedy store tour here in Detroit…I was an 18-year-old comic and wannabe, and he walked in and just blew this.”

Of Saget’s then-performance, Coulier said, “It was a Monday night, new talent night, and he blew the rafters off this place. And I just thought, ‘Wow, how can this guy be so young and so good and so polished?”

From there, a lifelong friendship ensued. The Full House actor further said, “we became instant friends. And then I ended up sleeping on his couch in LA.”

Interestingly, that reality translated to his and Saget’s characters on the small screen.

“[L]ife imitates art,” Coulier added. “I ended up sleeping on his couch on ‘Full House,’ which is just crazy.”

Dave Coulier said ‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin Was the ‘Last Person’ He Thought Would Face Jail Time

Full House is arguably one of the most wholesome, family-centric shows to ever air on TV. However, just about two years ago, one of the beloved show’s longtime cast members wound up doing jail time and, as per Dave Coulier, it was the last thing he expected.

In 2020, Aunt Becky actress Lori Loughlin faced two months of jail time after a national college admissions scandal. The story stole headlines for weeks and, just like the rest of Full House‘s fans, Dave Coulier was completely shocked.

During a previous interview, the Uncle Joey actor said, “If you would have said at the beginning of ‘Full House,’ who’s the one person who’s going to end up going to jail, Lori was last on the list.”

Just like in speaking about his costar Bob Saget, Coulier had nothing but positive things to say about Lori Loughlin.

“Lori is my best girlfriend in life,” the 62-year-old said. “We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times.” Additionally, he came to the defense of his friend and Full House costar, stating, “There’s a lot of untold story underneath that I don’t think a lot of people know. We all make mistakes.”