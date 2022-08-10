‘Full House’ Fans All Agree That This Is the Series’ Worst Character

Full House was certainly a fan favorite sitcom for Friday night TV watchers for many years. From 1987 until 1995 Full House gained a massive following as fans were drawn to the feel-good comedy for which the series quickly became known. Even though much of the premise of the show was rooted in tragedy as Danny (Bob Saget) was a single father to three young girls and a widower.

The popular series follows Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner as he raises his three girls DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle (Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen). He gets plenty of help, however, from his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best buddy Joey (Dave Coulier).

Another major character in the series is the family’s next-door neighbor – and DJ’s best friend – Kimmy Gibbler who is portrayed by Andrea Barber. Kimmy is goofy, very unique, and often annoying, and she spends most of her time at the Tanners’ home rather than her own. And, audiences it seems, didn’t quite love her as 27% of viewers (per Looper) weren’t fond of the character.

27% Of Full House Fans Aren’t Feeling The Kimmy Gibbler Love

There are certainly a variety of different characters as part of the Full House gang. So it’s easy to see how many of the characters can become grating for fans at one point or another. Joey’s humor can get to be too much. Especially with his endless impressions. And Stamos’s Uncle Jesse’s too cool demeanor could certainly get old for some TV watchers. Not to mention Danny Tanners’ endless obsession with organization and cleaning.

However, one poll notes that the one character the bulk of Full House fans are not fond of does not reside with the others. However, she is a major player in the series…Andrea Barber’s Kimmy Gibbler. According to the poll, as much as 27% of Full House watchers find this character to be the most annoying.

Dave Coulier’s Joey Places Second On The List As The ‘Least Likable’ Full House Character

Falling just behind Barber’s Kimmy Gibbler as the least likable Full House character is Dave Coulier’s Joey Gladstone. Just behind him is Stamos’s Uncle Jesse. The late Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner was the first of the immediate Tanner family to make the list. Saget finished in the poll with 12% of the fans finding his character to be annoying from time to time.

The two older daughters, Candace Cameron Bure’s DJ Tanner and Jodie Sweetin’s Stephanie Tanner tied at 11% in the poll. While the Olsen twins’ Michelle made it out fairly unscathed with only 6% of the vote.