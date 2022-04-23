‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Reveals Her Pitch for a Spinoff

Is it possible that we’ll see the Full House crew reunite in another spinoff? Jodie Sweetin is hoping so, and she has her very old “golden” idea for the storyline.

The original series was in 1987. And for nearly a decade, young millennials learned all about love and compassion as widower Danny Tanner gets help raising his three daughters from brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis and best friend Joey Gladstone.

Then over two decades later, creator Jeff Franklin started the great 90s reboot trend by bringing Fuller House to the screen. The new story was nearly identical to the first show. DJ Tanner-Fuller finds herself widowed with three young children, just as Danny did years before. But this time around, she had three sons. And, of course, her sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy move into the iconic San Francisco abode to help her raise her family.

The series came to an open-ended close in 2020, leaving fans have been hoping to see more of the Tanners/Fullers in the future. And apparently, Stephanie’s Jodie Sweetin has been carrying the same dream.

During a talk with E! News’ Daily Pop, the 40-year-old admitted that she’s ready and willing to reprise her role. And she’s already thought up the perfect plot.

“I love working with [the cast],” she gushed. “It’s like, ‘Do you wanna go back and have fun and work with the people that you love, that you’ve known your whole life?’ Of course!”

And then she added that she’d like to combine the story with another classic sitcom.

“We always joke about our Golden Girls sort of future show,” she teased. “The three of us, living somewhere in Miami.”

Candace Cameron Bure Saved Unused Scripts for a Possible Third ‘Full House’ Spinoff

Jodie Sweetin isn’t the only Full House alum ready for a third spinoff either. The rest of the cast and crew are known for being just as close off-screen as they are on-screen. And they have all made it clear that they’ll take any chance to reunite.

Candace Cameron Bure is particularly fond of the idea, too. The former Hallmark starlet served as a producer for Fuller House. And she admitted that the show thought it would get more than five seasons on Netflix.

Because Bure is as prepared as her screen side persona, she already had scripts and storylines ready for future episodes. And even though the series is no longer running, she’s held onto them just in case.

However, even with all the talk of a Full House spinoff from Jodie Sweetin and the rest of the cast, there are no official talks of a spinoff happening with networks. But if we keep pushing for a new series, anything is possible.