Full House star Jodie Sweetin was a vision in her white spaghetti strap lace gown this weekend as she walked down the aisle to wed fiance Mescal Wasilewski in an intimate Malibu ceremony Saturday evening. Among the friends and family joining the TV star and her fiance to celebrate her big day were Sweetin’s two daughters and Full House castmates, including Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and John Stamos.

Take a look at some of the sweet pics from the wedding here.

Full House Star Jodie Sweetin Is ‘Grateful’ To Be Marrying Her Longtime Partner

The 40-year-old actress has called her longtime boyfriend – and new husband – the “best teammate” that she could ask for. And, she says, she “couldn’t be more grateful” to be marrying Wasilewski.

“I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me,” Jodie Sweetin says of her fiance.

“And I couldn’t be more grateful,” the star adds.

Sweetin walked down the aisle wearing a dress from Lili Bridals, her father Sam giving her away. The bride’s daughters, 14-year-old Zoie, and 11-year-old Beatrix stood by their mother as the Full House star and her fiance exchanged their personalized vows during the small backyard wedding ceremony.

Jodie Sweetin Wanted The Small Malibu Ceremony To Be ‘Very Organic and Natural’

Following the intimate backyard wedding which included just 50 guests, the newlyweds invited their friends and family to enjoy a taco dinner – and a guacamole bar. The couple’s wedding cake was a small one from a local bake shop. An intimate and personalized nod to the tradition, following perfectly the theme of the evening. Guests were also snacking on some dessert bites from the same bakery.

“I didn’t want it to be fussy,” the bride says of the reception. Sweetin adds that her focus was on making the event look as “organic and natural” as possible. After all, it’s about celebrating with good friends, family, and delicious food…plus some other fun additions, the star says.

“The look is very organic and natural,” the bride says of the event.

“It’s just about good food and good friends,” the Full House star continues. “And twinkle lights!”

All The Pieces Were Falling Into Place For Sweetin And Wasilewski

When talking about her new husband, Sweetin says that Mescal makes her “feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to.” And, the bride notes, the whole family is able to “harmonize so well.”

“All the pieces fell into place,” Sweetin says of her partnership with Mescal Wasilewski.

“He steps up and shows up for my girls,” the bride says of her new husband.

“We harmonize so well,” she adds. “He’s really the best teammate I could ask for.”