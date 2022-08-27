‘Full House’ Star Bob Saget Once Pointed Out Major Flaw in Tanner Family Home

Although he became a household name thanks to his Full House persona, Bob Saget once pointed a major flaw in the Tanner Family home.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 1994, Bob Saget admitted that the iconic Full House home just couldn’t be architecturally possible.

As he gave a behind-the-scenes look at the TV show’s Southern California set, the Full House star jokingly stated, “The architecturally impossible part of this house is when you come up [the] steps. It supposedly takes you to the bedrooms you would see on the show. The only way that could happen is if the house went straight up and went out like a mushroom. So it would be about a 12,000 square-foot house.”

Business Insider reported in February 2020 that the Full House and Fuller House San Francisco house is just a little over 3,700 square feet. The show’s creator Jeff Franklin purchased the house in 2016. He had been planning to turn the house into a replica of the TV show’s set and allow fans to visit as well as walk through the house. However, in early 2020, the house was put on the market for $5.5 million. According to ABC 7 News, Bob Saget fans returned to the San Francisco house to place items in memory of the actor, who passed away at the age of 65 in January 2022.

Bob Saget Revealed He Changed A Lot Following the End of ‘Full House’

While speaking to the Washington Post in 2007, Bob Saget opened up about how he changed after Full House came to an end.

“I wasn’t the guy that I am now,” Saget explained. Noting he had fears and he wanted to be everybody’s nice guy. “I had a mom and a dad – it’s not hard to do the psychology of a nice young kid that moved a lot. I moved in the middle of ninth grade, moved between 11th and 12th grade, didn’t have a lot of friends, really. Used comedy to make friends.”

Saget then stated that as his jokes became filthier, there were a few issues with the ABC network. “I had a couple of ‘Bob, we have a problem’ moments. There was something in my contract that says you can’t have sex with an animal. It was very strange to have me in an environment with children. That’s a joke.”

Sage then spoke about his HBO special and why he originally had some reservations about it. He went on to add, “You know, parents will go, ‘Oh it’s the dad from Full House. We’re going to go out there, you stay home, you 8-year-old.’ And the kid watches. And the parents come home and he, like, murders them in their sleep.”