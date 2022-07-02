‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Reflects on His Friendship with Late ‘Brother’ Bob Saget

Since Bob Saget died earlier this year, many of his fellow Full House cast members like Dave Coulier are remembering him. Saget played Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom opposite Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone. They worked together on there but also Fuller House. Much like his costars, Coulier has been learning to move on with life without Saget. Still, one can tell from this latest interview that there is a lot of love and friendship remaining on Coulier’s part.

“Well, we’re remembering him right now and that is part of Bob’s legacy,” Coulier said this week in an interview with WFLA. “You know, he was a friend of mine from the time I was 18 years old when we were both struggling stand-up comics. And then we ended up on Full House together. And he was Danny Tanner in a lot of ways.

Dave Coulier of ‘Full House’ Remembers Hug, Love From Bob Saget

“That hug and that love that you saw on Full House and Fuller House, that was Bob in real life,” he said. “There was also that other side of Bob that some of us know. But he was, you know, he was that balance of those two personalities. You know, he could be the sweetest, most loving, caring person in the world. And he also had that devilish side, you know, that we’ve all seen with his stand-up and Entourage appearances. And, you know, he will always be remembered as a brother for me personally.”

Coulier would recall first meeting Saget when they were two young comedians trying to make it. He said that there was not any fame or celebrity attached to their lives at that time. Coulier would remember that they were “just two guys struggling who really made each other laugh.” He said that he will miss Saget’s laughter forever. Additionally, Coulier would remember that he had “funny little bits” he did with Saget that he cannot do anymore. He’ll miss that, too.

The actor-comedian did say that he thinks Saget’s legacy is one of “kindness and caring about, truly, truly caring about people.” Coulier adds, “I always complained about Bob because when you’d be with him, he’d be on his phone all the time. I realized ‘Oh, OK, no wonder everybody loves him. He’s always talking to somebody.’ So he is really missed. This has been just an unbelievable heart punch.” Besides Coulier and Saget, other cast members from Full House included John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The show ran on ABC between 1987-95 and is still available to see in reruns.