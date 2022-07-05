‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Attends ‘F–k the Fourth’ Protest

Instead of traditionally celebrating the U.S.’s Independence Day on Monday (July 4th), “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin attended the “F— the Fourth” protest in Hollywood California.

According to the “Full House” star’s social media accounts, the event was a protest against Independence Day following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe vs Wade last month. The event also held “A Vigil For All,” which honored all of the “many fights” for human rights that are happening throughout the U.S. currently.

Jodie Sweetin’s participation in the “F— the Fourth” festivities comes just a little over a week after the “Full House” actress was thrown to the ground by LAPD. The incident happened during a pro-choice protest. Sweetin was apparently trying to a group of protesters away from a highway. However, she was approached and thrown to the ground by law enforcement nearby.

Following the incident, Sweetin’s rep shared a statement from the star. “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights. And take action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.”

The LAPD also issued a statement about the incident with Sweetin. “The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway. The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure.”

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Addressed What Happened During the LA Protest Last Month

While speaking to E! Daily Pop, “Full House” castmate Jodie Sweetin addressed what happened during the LA protest and her confrontation with the LAPD.

“People are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her, and all of a sudden, it makes it real,” Sweetin explained. “And I hate that it takes people knowing someone, being someone that they recognize, for people to be outraged or take action.”

The “Full House” star then said that she didn’t want to make the situation about her. “[I want to] continue to bring the focus back to women’s rights and also to police brutality. If people are disturbed by what they saw, let me tell you; I’ve spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets, and that is a very minor incident of police brutality.”

Meanwhile, Jodie Sweetin recalled the situation prior to her interaction with the police. She said a law enforcement officer snatched her bag and tossed her forward. “We took care of the situation. We didn’t use that as an excuse to do anything further.”

Sweetin added that she and her group continued her march after the incident. “And we were out there probably another four or five hours marching downtown.”