‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin Makes First TV Appearance Since Jail Sentence

Lori Loughlin made her first non-acting TV appearance this weekend since she finished a two-month prison sentence. She played herself, working as a volunteer for a Los Angeles-based non-profit.

Her chosen charity is Project Angel Food. And she was part of the organization’s Lead with Love 3 telethon that aired Saturday night in the Los Angeles area. Loughlin appeared in a pre-recorded clip talking about why she volunteers with the group that helps people with food insecurities.

The video clip showed the day in the life of a volunteer. And this volunteer was Lori Loughlin, the beloved actor from Full House and When Calls the Heart. But she’s also the celebrity caught up in a college admissions scandal.

“I’ve been working with Project Angel Food for a year and a half now,” Lori Loughlin said in the clip. “And it’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I got to work everywhere — packed a lot of cereal, and I’ve packed a lot of fruit. Bags and bags of fruit.”

She said her favorite part of volunteering wasn’t the packing. She prefers delivering the meals.

“I have the same delivery route, once a week, and I see the same people,” she said. “And it’s so nice to make that connection with those people. Often, they are unable to leave their homes.”

She added: “They are somewhat isolated, especially during the pandemic. Just that human connection, and just spending time with them, and ‘How are you doing? How are you feeling? What else can we do for you?'”

A judge sentenced Lori Loughlin to two months in prison after she and her husband paid a $500,000 bribe to get her daughters into USC. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Loughlin talked of how the organization helped her through her own troubles. “They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken,” she said. “That’s how I found a home here. … That’s what I feel like they did for me. And that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization because they really do care. It’s really a community.”

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to help their daughters get into the University of Southern California.

Lori Loughlin and her husband make a court appearance in 2019. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

USC admitted Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, with the school believing Loughlin’s daughters were recruits for the school’s rowing team. However, neither daughter ever had competed in crew. Loughlin and her husband initially claimed that the $500,000 represented donations to the school. They were charged in March, 2019. Loughlin and Giannulli each accepted a plea deal in May, 2020.

Loughlin finished her prison stay in December, 2020. She paid a fine of $150,000. The court also sentenced her to 150 hours of community service. Part of the community service was with Project Angel Food. Her husband served a five-month sentence and paid $250,000. A judge also ordered him to complete 250 hours of community service.