‘Full House’ Star Lori Loughlin Receives Sweet Birthday Tribute From Daughters

Full House star Lori Loughlin, known for her role as Aunt Becky and wife to actor John Stamos’s character Uncle Jesse, recently celebrated her 58th birthday. The actress’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, took to their Instagram stories in honor of their mom’s special day. The actress’s grown kids marked the celebration with some sweet throwback photos which you can view here.

One photo, posted on Olivia Jade’s account, showed Lori Loughlin in her youth. The photo, which captures Lori Loughlin wearing a bright smile, recalls fond memories of Full House‘s Aunt Becky. Atop the photo, she wrote, “happy birthday,” adding a sweet birthday cake emoji to the post. She ended with, “i lovaaaa you.”

Isabella, more commonly known as Bella, affectionately wrote to her famous mother, “happy birthday my lifesaver. i love you.” The Full House star’s eldest daughter shared a photo of her mom, herself, and her sister from quite a few years ago.

Full House‘s Lori Loughlin, as well as her two daughters, previously broke headlines in 2019. The Aunt Becky actress caught the attention of the media after Loughlin was accused, and found guilty of, being involved in a nationally-covered college admissions scam. However, despite the legal consequences, both girls defended their mother. During a previous episode of Olivia Jade’s podcast Conversations with Olivia Jade, Isabella said, “I think just the hardest part of this entire thing was watching how horrible the media was to…Mom and actually knowing…Mom has the biggest heart.”

Of her mother, she added, “I think we can talk about this, that she really took this whole thing on her back, solely.”

‘Full House’s Lori Loughlin Speaks Out About College Admissions Scandal

In 2019, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were found guilty of partaking in the infamous Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. They were among 30-something other families across the United States that became wrapped up in the news story. While on trial, a court found Loughlin and Giannulli guilty of bribing a fixer to $500,000 to see both their daughters onto the University of South Carolina through its rowing team. The Full House star’s bribe caught special attention as neither of the girls had any experience in the sport.

Loughlin has since been released from prison, and allowed to head home in December 2020. Now, more than a year later, the Full House icon has made her first public statement about the conviction.

Last weekend, Loughlin revealed that part of her punishment required her to complete 150 hours of community service. As such, the Full House actress began working with an organization called Project Angel Food. The charitable LA-based organization helps in preparing and delivering healthy meals to people in need.

Since joining the cause, the Full House actress has seen herself out of an incredibly dark mental state. After she became convicted of the bribery several years ago, she shared that she hit her lowest low. And that’s why her work with Project Angel Food is so important. Of her experience, she said, “That’s what Project Angel Food is: working with people who have hit a low in their life. They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken. That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me.”

Loughlin further said, “I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization because they really do care.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)