‘Full House’s Dave Coulier Opens Up About His Feelings Toward Lori Laughlin Following Admissions Scandal

The last few years have been a rocky road for Full House alum Lori Laughlin. In 2019, news broke that she and her family were facing fraud charges in connection with a college admissions scheme involving more than 40 individuals.

According to the FBI, Laughlin and other parents “used bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to colleges and universities” across the country. Following a lengthy investigation and trial, Lori Laughlin was sentenced to two months in jail in late 2020, after which she would face two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

It seemed the entire world was against the Full House star and her family. But in a recent interview with Closer Weekly, Dave Coulier, the actor behind Uncle Joey, revealed that he was by her side through it all.

“We’re the best of friends,” Coulier explained. “I feel so bad for what’s happened in her life. We all make mistakes, and she’s paid for those. All I can do is just be a strong supporter of our friendship.”

For Dave Coulier, staying friends with Lori Laughlin wasn’t even a question. Their friendship stretches back to 1988, when Lori made her Full House debut in Season 2 of the iconic sitcom.

“We really had that chemistry from the starting gate,” Coulier recalled. “It was just incredible. We just loved each other through all kinds of situations. We’ve gone through marriages and divorces, births and deaths, pickups and cancellations. And then another pickup and another cancellation.”

“We’ve been through so many different things together,” the Full House star continued. “And we’ve remained really close. You can’t fake that kind of chemistry – either you have that or you don’t.”

‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier on Embracing Sobriety

In early 2020, Dave Coulier made the brave decision to get sober after years of struggling with alcoholism. According to the Full House star, he always thought alcohol benefitted his career as a comedian. He finally realized, however, that not only was alcohol negatively affecting his relationships but his comedy as well.

“I always equated alcohol with a good time,” Coulier said. “Drinking meant having fun. I had to really take a good look at myself to see how alcohol was affecting my relationships, my work, and my creativity. I realized it was really affecting my life in a negative way.”

“It took me about a year to get sober,” the Full House star continued. “I really had to think about a lot of things because I thought, ‘Oh, am I still going to be the funny guy?’ I had to really come to grips that it wasn’t going to affect that. I needed to cleanse my life, which ended up just cleansing my entire soul.”