‘Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Knocked to the Ground While Protesting on Los Angeles Freeway: VIDEO

Following the repeal of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, plenty of civil rights activists and everyday Americans alike are up in arms, and that includes Full House alum, Jodie Sweetin. On Saturday, protests broke out across the country. Sweetin, taking part in a demonstration protesting the repeal, was pushed to the ground by law enforcement officers. See the video below.

The clip shows multiple officers, wearing heavy protective gear, grabbing the actress from all sides and flinging her to the ground, with Jodie Sweetin tripping over the curb and falling to the concrete. According to TMZ, Sweetin was taking part in the demonstration as the group made their way down a Los Angeles Freeway.

According to the video’s original uploader, per the news outlet, the Full House star had been attempting to lead the group away from the highway but as the actress neared the officers, they deterred her and sent her flying feet away into the crowd of protestors.

After Sweetin recovers, with fellow protestors helping her up, she places her ballcap back on her head and chants along with the crowd, “No justice, no peace.”

Fortunately, the sitcom star says she’s alright. Instead, she said she’s just happy to have been a part of such a passionate group of people. TMZ emphasized the group’s protest was intended to be peaceful.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.”

Jodie Sweetin further told the outlet that Saturday’s run-in with LAPD will not deter her or other civil rights activists. Instead, she said, “we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

Jodie Sweetin’s Fans Defend the ‘Full House’ Star Against ‘Uncalled For’ Push

Jodie Sweetin hasn’t specifically said anything against LA’s police department following the intense shove she suffered on Saturday. However, the Full House star’s fans quickly became enraged, defending the actress.

Following TMZ’s Instagram post, one follower wrote, “Damn was that really necessary?”

Others shared similar sentiments. One wrote, “That push was so uncalled for.”

Full House fans shared ironically fitting show references, with one stating, “‘HOW RUDE,'” while another said, “Lord have mercy.”

Others commended the actress for her quick recovery, pushing off the shove and rejoining the ranks of the demonstration.

“Gotta hand it to her,” one fan wrote, “got back up like a champ.” Another said, “Got back up like a BOSS.”

Other TMZ followers argued that law enforcement officers weren’t exactly in the wrong. Instead, they insisted that the group blocking the freeway was a bit “extreme.”