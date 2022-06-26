‘Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Being Shoved to the Ground During Los Angeles Protest

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin is speaking out after having a run-in with the LAPD during a pro-choice demonstration earlier this weekend.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in a statement. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us. We will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

Her words came only hours after a video of riot control officers pushing the actress to the ground went viral on social media.

In the clip captured by photographer Michael Ade and posted by TMZ, Jodie Sweetin and a large crowd can be seen gathering on a California freeway. She then walks toward a line of officers in riot gear before being shoved by several men. Because of the force, she stumbles down a hill, trips over a curb, and falls to the pavement. Fellow protestors then help the actress to her feet.

After the initial shock, the 40-year-old activist replaces a baseball cap that had been knocked off of her head, grabs a megaphone, and leads the crowd in chanting “no justice. No peace.”

The protest followed the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday (June 24) to strike down Roe V. Wade after nearly 50 years.

Jodie Sweetin Leads Protests After This Friday’s Roe V. Wade Supreme Court Ruling

In the original post, Michale Ade wrote that Jodie Sweetin was attempting to lead the group of protestors out of the roadway at the time of the incident. And he also noted that the fall did not cause any injuries.

After speaking with TMZ, Sweetin confirmed that she is doing and feeling well. And she continued by adding that she is not discouraged by this weekend’s events. Furthermore, Sweetin will continue to lead demonstrations during the coming days.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” she said.

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken,” she continued. “This will not deter us. We will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”