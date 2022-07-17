‘Fuller House’: How One Plot Hole Went Against the Original Show’s Theme

When the popular 1980s and 1990s TV sitcom series Full House joined the many shows to bring a reboot series to the new generations, fans were understandably excited. This Netflix revival series, Fuller House relies heavily on the fans’ nostalgia.

The premise of this new streaming sitcom series even mirrored that of the original series. Bringing Candace Cameron Bure’s DJ Tanner back home; struggling to raise a family as a recently widowed single mom. Just as her father, Danny Tanner who was portrayed by the late Bob Saget did decades before.

Of course, much like her father had help with his kids in Dave Coulier’s Joey Gladstone and John Stamos’s Uncle Jesse, DJ receives help with her own brood in the reboot. This comes in the form of DJ’s younger sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and the widow’s childhood best friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber.) However, there is one glaring pothole in Fuller House’s finale episode that pulls away from the original Full House theme.

The Revival Series Steps Away From One Major Theme From The Original Series

Family has always been a core element in both the original series as well as the revival series, Fuller House. However, the revival’s finale episode seems to be missing an important piece of this theme during the show’s infamous triple wedding.

As Fuller House came to an end in 2020, the three main Fuller House women find their happily ever afters. Walking down the aisle together to wed their respective significant others. Overall, this storyline was a satisfying end to the series. This episode even doubles as a reunion for the original series. With some of the show’s core cast such as Saget’s Danny Tanner, Coulier’s Joey, and Stamos’s Jesse. However, there were also some glaring absences at this happy event as some of the parents didn’t make an appearance.

The Fuller House Finale Is Missing Some Key Players

Among the trio of weddings during the Fuller House series finale is Stephanie Tanner’s nuptials to Kimmy Gibler’s brother, Jimmy (Addam Hagenbuch). Additionally DJ weds high-school flame Scott Weinger’s Steve, and Kimmy Gibler walks down the aisle to wed her ex-husband Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero (Juan Pablo Di Pace).

However, some core family members are not in attendance. Such as the parents of all three grooms – and Kimmy – are noticeably absent. This is a major departure from the heavy focus on family that surrounds the Full House storyline. Had Fuller House been following this formula, it would only make sense that Mr. and Mrs. Gibbler would be in attendance. As would some of Steve and Fernando’s family members.