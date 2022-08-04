Gabby Petito’s Mother Speaks out on ‘TODAY Show’, Reveals Her New Mission

Nicole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito spoke out this morning in a conversation with the Today Show. During the emotional TV interview, the grieving mother discusses her latest mission. It’s a mission, Schmidt says, to protect others from the fate suffered by her late daughter at the hands of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

It’s been nearly one year since the world was gripped by the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito while she was on a cross-country journey with Brian Laundrie. The young woman’s body was later found at Grand Teton National Park. Multiple pieces of evidence pointed to the fact that Petito was the victim of a homicide. Very likely at the hands of her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Now, Petito’s mother is speaking out, telling NBC correspondent Kate Snow that her daughter’s tragic death has led her to a bigger mission. Her goal is to help prevent others from suffering the same fate her daughter did at the hands of her abuser.

“We’re trying to do good,” an emotional Schmidt says in the interview.

“For Gabby,” she adds. “And for everybody else.”

Gabby Petito’s Mother Is Determined To Provide Help For Others In The Wake Of Her Daughter’s Tragic Murder

Nicole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito is now determined to help others. Even as she still grieves the loss of her daughter. And now, Schmidt says, the foundation which is named in honor of Gabby Petito is donating $100,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

“Our story begins because of domestic violence tragedy,” Schmidt says in her discussion with the Today Show correspondent.

“We don’t want to see that happen to anybody else,” she adds. And, the CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, Kate Ray-Jones says that Gabby Petito’s story has “absolutely” been an inspiration for victims of domestic violence to speak out. Opening up about their own experiences.

Video Of Gabby Petito’s Final Moments Gripped The Nation After Her Disappearance Last Summer

The story of Gabby Petito that many of us know well begins with a disturbing police-cam video from last summer. The encounter comes after a witness reports Laundrie slapping Petito during their cross-country road trip. To look at the footage the two had collected so far on the trip brings about a feeling of joy on the road. As two young adults enjoy their adventures driving cross-country. However, the footage released by the Utah police paints a very different picture.

Gabby Petito sits in the back of the squad car, her face strained and marked in worry. She tells the officer that, yes, Laundrie did punch her. But, Petito says, “to be honest, I definitely hit him first.”

“I want to jump through the screen and rescue my daughter,” Schmidt says of that heartbreaking police footage.

“She’s hurting,” the mother relates. “She’s scared.”

