Gabby Petito’s Mom Blasts Brian Laundrie’s Notebook Confession, Breaks Down in Tears on ‘TODAY Show’

Nicole Schmidt is speaking out for the first time about the major updates coming from Brian Laundrie’s notebook confession regarding the murder of her daughter, Gabby Petito. And, the grieving mother says, the message left by the killer is an “absolute” lie.

Gabby Petito’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears Slamming Killer’s Notebook “Confession”

During a Thursday appearance on the Today Show, Gabby Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt breaks down in tears as she blasts the notebook confession of Brian Laundrie. Investigators believe it is Laundrie who murdered Schmidt’s 22-year-old daughter, Gabby Petito last summer.

Gabby Petito went missing last summer, shortly before she was found strangled to death in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Laundrie had long been a person of “interest” in the case. He went missing during the investigation and Laundrie’s body was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot. A notebook “confession” was found near his remains. However, Petito’s mother tells Today that this confession, which claims Laundrie murdered her daughter as an act of mercy, is an “absolute” lie.

“That was his character even in his last moments,” Nicole Schmidt says of Laundrie.

“He wanted to make sure he looked like the good guy,” the grieving mom continues.

“That’s ridiculous,” Schmidt says. “We know how she died.”

Laundrie’s Notebook Message Claims He Ended Petito’s Life “Mercifully”

In his journal, which was found with his body months after Gabby’s death, Brian Laundrie claims that he “ended her life, mercifully.”

The messages note that this was what Petito “wanted.”

“She would wake in pain,” the journal reads per The Sun. Laundrie’s notes state that Petito would “start her whole painful cycle again, while furious that I was the one waking her.”

“I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injuries,” the report continues. “only that she was in extreme pain.”

According to the notebook, Laundrie claims that he ended Petito’s life in an act that he felt to be “merciful.”

“I see now all the mistakes I made,” his account continues. The message goes on to note that he “panicked.”

Gabby Petito “Touched The World,” Her Grieving Mother Says

In her interview with the Today Show, Nicole Schmidt discusses how her daughter “touched the world.” And, Schmidt says, this heartbreaking tragedy “happened for a higher purpose. That’s what keeps me going.”

“She touched the world. This whole tragedy that happened is for a higher purpose. That’s what keeps me going.” — Gabby Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt pic.twitter.com/jNSuUs2qW4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 4, 2022

After Gabby Petito’s murder, the National Domestic Violence hotline saw a measured uptick in calls and messages. Multiple strangers reached out to Gabby’s family, telling them that Gabby’s story saved their lives.

“We got a lot of messages and emails saying ‘your daughter saved my life,'” Schmidt tells the Today Show. “I left because of her.”

Petito’s mother reveals that the Gabby Petito foundation had donated $100,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. These efforts, Schmidt says, are to make sure others don’t face the same fate as her daughter.

“Our story beginnings because of domestic violence,” Schmidt says. “And we don’t want it to happen to anybody else.”