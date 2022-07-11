‘General Hospital’ Alum Steve Burton Files for Divorce From Sheree Gustin

Steve Burton, who General Hospital fans adored as mob enforcer Jason Morgan, has filed for divorce from his wife. The case features allegations that could be a plot on a soap opera.

TMZ reported that Burton filed divorce papers to end his marriage to Sheree Gustin. The two had been married for 23 years and are the parents of three children. The two separated, March 1, and Burton said the two have irreconcilable differences. On May 5, Burton announced the couple’s separation via Instagram story.

“I wanted to clear something up,” said the former General Hospital star. “Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time.” And he signed the note “much luv, Steve.”

General Hospital fans still miss Burton as Jason Morgan, Carly’s best friend and the right-hand man of Sonny Corinthos, Carly’s husband. He starred on the show in two separate stints. The first was 1991-2012, then 2017-21. All total, Burton appeared in almost 2,300 episodes. However, General Hospital fired Burton last November because Burton refused to get a COVID vax. The show also terminated Ingo Rademacher, another long-time cast member, for the same reason as Burton. Rademacher filed a lawsuit against the soap opera late last year. Meanwhile, Burton said he left the show on good terms.

Steve Burton appears with other General Hospital cast members Maurice Benard and Nancy Lee Grahn. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Burton Leaves General Hospital for Soap Opera Spinoff

Burton joined the cast of Beyond Salem, a spinoff of Days of Our Lives. His episodes started dropping on Peacock, Monday.

“Look, the circumstance (of his General Hospital exit) was tough and you know, that’s just the way it is,” Burton said in an interview with Deadline. “I’ll always be grateful for my time there. It was my family for so long. I grew up there and the fans have always been awesome to me. But again, some doors shut and other doors open and here we are in Beyond Salem. Wow.”

And Burton said he doesn’t regret his decision not to get a vaccination. ‘It was my belief and I stuck to it and I knew it was gonna be that way. I knew some people would agree with it and some people wouldn’t agree with it … It’s a personal choice and that’s what I had to do.’

‘I just don’t have anything bad to say (about General Hospital). It was a handshake — “Hey, it doesn’t work for you. It doesn’t work for me.” Okay, great. Awesome. That was it. And that’s okay.”

But Days of Our Lives fans probably welcome Burton. He’s reprising his role as Harris Michaels for the spinoff’s special run on Peacock. Burton also spent time with Young and the Restless.

Here he is talking about his new show.