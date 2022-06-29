‘General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison Speaks Out About His Health Amid Cancer Battle

General Hospital star Cameron Mathison is on focused on whole health amid his battle with cancer. And he’s sharing some new updates with fans.

In 2019, Mathison underwent surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma—or kidney cancer. And in the years that have followed, he’s been able to continue working while managing the disease.

To maintain his lifestyle, he’s been collaborating with a health coach, he told People. That way, he can help his body naturally prevent future cancer battles. And the experience has been eye-opening.

“I thought I knew a lot about what I was doing in the right and the wrong ways or whatever,” he shared during a post-Daytime Emmy Awards interview. “But in the last year, I’d say, maybe 14 months, I’ve learned more about my own specific health challenges and growth than I have probably in decades before that. “It’s good.”

The TV actor publically shared the news of his cancer diagnosis on September 10th, 2019. And it was only a week later that he went under the knife for treatment.

The surgery was a taxing procedure. To remove the malignant cells, doctors performed a partial nephrectomy surgery, which is a particularly difficult procedure that removes tumors while leaving as much of the kidney intact as possible.

Cameron Mathison Thanks Fans For Their Continued Support

But it only took two days for Cameron Mathison to feel well enough to update his Instagram fans and share that he was doing well.

“The tumor is gone and I even got to keep 80% of my kidney,” he wrote, “We are all optimistic. Keep you updated.

So grateful for all of you.”

He also took a moment to thank all of his fans and share that he was “very overwhelmed and so grateful for all of the supportive comments and prayers.”

Now that he seems to be on a solid path to recovery, he has had time to process the scare. And it’s given him a new outlook on life. Because of that, he has started giving his time to social causes and sharing his story with others who may be experiencing their own health struggles.

“The way that it’s changed, it’s increased my desire and my willingness and my effort and motivation to help others and to spread the word and just to be a benefit,” he explained. “I got so much help through my journey, and it’s like, not everybody has that.”

“I just try to do what I can and volunteer and do things, so it’s really shifted that,” he continued. “Also, a level of more gratitude in my life here.”