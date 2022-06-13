‘General Hospital’s Jack & Kristina Wagner Honor Their Late Son by Creating Scholarship Fund

General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner tragically lost their young son earlier this month. Harrison Wagner was only 27 years old at the time of his death. Though the couple experienced shock and anguish over the unexpected loss of their son, they’re turning their tragedy into a positive for their community.

Following Harrison’s death, Jack and Kristina started the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in honor of their late son. The scholarship fund benefits the New Life House recovery community. “All funds donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund will be used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House,” the website reads.

Harrison Wagner’s parents described him as a “bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room.” Sadly, Harrison died after succumbing to a longtime struggle with addiction. His parents hope to save other young men from the same fate.

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” they wrote on the New Life House website. “And we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

‘General Hospital’ Star Kristina Wagner Says Goodbye to Family Ranch

Just days before the death of her youngest son, General Hospital star Kristina Wagner posted an image on Instagram of herself sitting on a staircase between her two sons, Harrison and Peter. In the post, she explained that the family was spending time together on their ranch one last time before moving out.

“A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years,” she wrote in the caption. “The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it.”

“Oh Ranch, it’s time to part, We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead.”

Peter Wagner Pays Tribute to His Younger Brother

Following the loss of his younger brother, Peter Wagner posted a heartbreaking series of images on Instagram. Alongside the mixture of childhood pictures, Peter wrote in the caption, “Always with you.”

Amidst the horrible news, General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini sent his condolences to the family. “On behalf of myself and the entire [General Hospital] family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time,” he wrote on Twitter. “We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts.”