‘General Hospital’s Jack Wagner Receives Touching Show of Support From Costars at His Son’s Funeral

After Jack and Kristina Wagner tragically lost their son Harrison earlier this month, their “General Hospital” TV family is supporting them at the funeral. In June, authorities found Harrison dead in a Los Angles parking lot. According to the medical examiner, his cause of death was reported to be related to substance addiction.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the soap opera family had shown the couple incredible support in the wake of Harrison’s death. They all recently attended Harrison’s funeral. Per the outlet, many of the cast members from “General Hospital” attended the memorial.

“General Hospital” actress Nancy Lee Grahn had “been in contact with Kristina since the tragedy.” According to Grahn, the Wagners have not yet returned to set. However, they assured that the cast “will be there with open arms” once they do.

Grahn also said of Kristina, “She is remarkably strong and she’s an exemplary mother.” She continued, “It was a very challenging to have a son that has an addiction. That is a disease. They both handle it very well, but Kristina I admire her very much and she’s doing really well, under the circumstances. Very strong.”

After dating for a few years, Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner tied the knot in 1993. They are also parents to two sons, Peter and the late Harrison. They welcomed Pete in 1990 and Harrison in 1994.

In addition, Jack also has an older daughter named Kerry. However, she’s from a previous relationship. Sadly, the couple split in 2006. Harrison was just 27 years old at the time of his death earlier this month.

Jack and Kristina Wagner turn tragedy into positivity after son’s passing

Yet, there’s a silver lining. After the family announced the tragedy, Jack and Kristina partnered together to create the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund.

The official website’s description of the non-profit stated, “The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply.”

The statement continued, “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

“In addition to helping recovering addicts get education assistance, the fund will also donate “money towards helping young men pay rent, or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford care at the New Life House, which is a recovery community.”

While the couple is mourning the loss, it’s good to see that they’re turning their tragedy into a positive.