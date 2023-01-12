‘General Hospital’ Marking 60th Anniversary with Tribute to the Late Sonya Eddy

General Hospital will be celebrating its 60th anniversary on ABC soon and plans to honor late actress and show star Sonya Eddy. She played head nurse Epiphany Johnson on there from 2006 until she died in December 2022. On Wednesday, there were some plans announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

A panel from the show featuring executive producer Frank Valentini and stars Genie Francis (who plays Laura), Maurice Benard (Sonny), Kristina Wagner (Felicia), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Nicholas Chavez (Spencer), Tabyana Ali (Trina) and others talked about the plans.

‘General Hospital’ Also Plans To Bring Back Fictional Nurses Ball To Show

General Hospital will start up its anniversary programming at the end of March. There will be a special episode to honor Eddy. During the week of April 3, General Hospital will bring back the Nurses Ball, a fictional charity gala dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness. It made its debut back in June 1994 and was co-chaired by Lucy Coe and Bobbie Jones. It has been held 15 times since then, but not since August 2020, Yahoo reports.

There also was a tease at the press tour event. Reportedly, after the Nurses Ball takes place, “icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past.” This also might mean that series veteran and Daytime Emmy winner Jane Elliot will reprise her role as Tracy Quartermaine sometime in April. General Hospital made its TV debut on April 1, 1963. To mark the occasion, ABC also released a promo looking back at the soap opera’s biggest moments in the last 60 years.

As for Eddy, she underwent a surgical procedure on December 9. It was reportedly quite routine. But she developed a rather nasty infection that turned worse.

John Stamos Looked Back On His Time As Part Of The Cast

In looking back on some other General Hospital news, we turn the clock back to the early 1980s. That’s when John Stamos was appearing on the sitcom as Albert “Blackie” Parrish. In one episode, he found himself alongside who some people called The World’s Greatest Entertainer, Sammy Davis Jr. In the episode, Davis is making a cameo as Eddie Phillips. He is arriving in Port Charles in order to make peace with his son Bryan Phillips, who is dying of cancer.

Of course, the scene in question has Eddie singing at a fundraising event. Stamos was whining to Davis about not being able to play the drums on the show. In short, Davis goes and has a talk with the then-executive producer of the show. The problem gets solved and Davis ad-libs a moment. He tells Blackie to go get behind the drums.