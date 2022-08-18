‘General Hospital’ Star Leaving Soap to Reprise ‘Station 19’ Role

Premiering on ABC in 2018, Station 19 followed the daily lives of the Seattle Fire Department at Station 19. From the captain down to the newest member of the team, each character brought their own story to the show, allowing the series to tackle subjects far beyond the danger that comes with being a firefighter. While accumulating over 70 episodes, Station 19’s success comes from being the second spin-off show of Grey’s Anatomy. And with more seasons in the works, it appears that a fan favorite, Kelly Thiebaud, is ending her run with General Hospital and returning to Station 19 as Eva Vasquez.

Kelly Thiebaud ending her run with General Hospital seems bittersweet as she started with the show back in 2012. After a decade portraying Dr. Britt Westbourne, fans continue to wonder what will happen to her come November when she steps away. With many rumors circulating, Thiebaud appears happy for the chance to star on such a hit show. Not only starring in General Hospital, Thiebaud even won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of the doctor.

Returning to the series on the cusp of its 6th season, Kelly Thiebaud shared a teaser on Instagram, with ABC writing, “Misery loves company and Eva finds solace with someone from her past.”

Grey’s Anatomy And Station 19 Receive Praise From Top Executive

While Station 19’s future sat in limbo for some time, in January, ABC announced its renewal for a sixth season airing on October 6th. The showrunner and executive producer, Krista Vernoff, shared her excitement and the privilege that comes with telling this kind of story. “It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe. I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for season six of Station 19!” She added, “It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

On top of Station 19’s renewal, Grey’s Anatomy received the green light for its 19th season. Discussing both shows being renewed, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, explained the two series “ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.” Specifically talking about Station 19, Erwich said, “The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that Station 19 continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew.”

Besides Kelly Thiebaud returning to Station 19, the cast includes Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, and Carlos Miranda. Be sure to catch the new season this October.