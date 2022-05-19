‘General Hospital’ Star’s Home Goes Up in Flames, Security Footage Shows Massive Blaze

Kelly Monaco, who plays Sam McCall Morgan on “General Hospital,” reveals what caused the fire that destroyed her home last Friday (May 13th) was a cigarette butt.

While speaking to TMZ, the “General Hospital” star revealed that she woke up to a fire torching her front yard. The fire quickly began to spread through portions of her home. Luckily, the TV actress was able to escape safely without any injuries. However, her home in Sherman Oaks (in Los Angeles) now has thousands of dollars in damages. It also won’t be livable for a while.

Monaco revealed to the media outlet that she was able to turn her security footage over to authorities. Arson investigators have determined that the fire was initially started by someone who tossed a lit cigarette butt on the empty lot next to the actress’ home. Authorities also said that they do not believe the fire was intentional. Monaco also reveals the lesson she is learning from the incident. “Something as little a cigarette butt can cause casualties and devastation.”

Kelly Monaco has been on “General Hospital” since 2003. She also finished in third place during the 15th season of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2012.

‘UnReal’ Alum John Kelly Joins the Cast of ‘General Hospital’

Prior to the news about Kelly Monaco’s house fire, “General Hospital” announced that “UnReal” alum John Kelly has joined its cast.

According to Deadline, although Kelly’s role is under wraps at this time, the media outlet reports that his new character will greatly impact the lives of Kelly Monaco’s Sam; Dom Zamprogna’s Dante; and Kelly Thierbaud’s Britt. He will become a series regular by the end of May.

Along with “UnReal,” John Kelly’s other notable appearances are in “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19,” “What/If,” “Army Wives,” and “Circle of Eight.”

Kelly was also in the “Transformers” films and Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas Bells Are Ringing.”

Along with Kelly joining the cast, “General Hospital” is preparing to celebrate its 15,000th episode. The episode will officially air on June 17th. TV Line reports that during the episode, the town of Port Charles will come together when an unknown political force takes aim at the town’s mayor, Laura Collins (played by Genie Francis).

The media outlet also reveals that “General Hospital” has been on the air for 59 years. It was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini serves as executive producer, with Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor serving as the show’s co-head writers. The long-running soap operate will be celebrating its 60th anniversary on April 1, 2023. Since its premiere, the show has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Series 14 times.

“General Hospital” now has 17 nominations for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, which will take place on June 24th on CBS.