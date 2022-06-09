‘General Hospital’ Stars Jack & Kristina Wagner’s Son’s Death: Medical Examiner Speaks out

Following the unfortunate news that “General Hospital” stars Jack and Kristina Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on Monday (June 6th), the medical examiner is now speaking out about the 27-year-old’s cause of death.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the L.A. Coroner’s Office spokesperson revealed there is still an investigation as to what happened to the son of the “General Hospital” stars. “Cause of death is deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies.”

The L.A. Coroner’s Office further reports that once the tests and studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.

Harrison is the youngest son of “General Hospital” Jack and Kristina Wagner. The former couple was married from 1993 to 2006. They also share another son, Peter. Prior to his unexpected death, Harrison took to Instagram and wrote, “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts.”

Nearly two weeks before her son’s death, Kristina shared a snapshot of her with her sons at the Wagner Ranch. “A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years. The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead.”

Meanwhile, Peter Wagner shared on Instagram a touching tribute that features various photos of Harrison. “Always with you,” he wrote in the caption. Kristina and Jack have not issued any statements about the death of their youngest son.

“General Hospital” Executive Producer Sends Condolences to the Wagner Family

After the news broke about Harrison’s passing, “General Hospital” executive producer, Frank Valentini took to Twitter to send his condolences to the Wagner family. “On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time. We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts.”

On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time. We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts. — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) June 8, 2022

E! reports that Jack and Kristina met on the “General Hospital” set. Jack went not o star in “The Bold and Beautiful,” “Melrose Place,” and “When Calls the Heart.”

Kristina has been on the cast of “General Hospital” since 1984. She plays Felicia Jones Scorpio. Although she has taken breaks from the soap opera series throughout the years, she is currently in a contract role. Jack Wagner was on “General Hospital” from 1984 to 1991, 1994 to 1995, and 2013 as Frisco Jones. His character and Kristina’s character were a “supercouple” on the show.