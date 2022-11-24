Ginger Zee Reveals Fire Pink Jacket Pic on Thanksgiving, Social Media Weighs in

Thanksgiving Day parades are in full swing across the nation. And, as always, the hosts’ choices of winter wear are in the spotlight. This year, it looks like ABC’s Ginger Zee has the fan-favorite look.

Zee is currently helming the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade for Good Morning America. While doing so, she’s wearing an elegant fuchsia pea coat that extends to her knees. And she paired it with a matching scarf and white suede boots.

The environmentalist and anchor posted a photo of her look on social media early this morning, and people are still praising her fashion sense.

Always enjoy the morning with @6abc at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade! Happy thanksgiving everyone. pic.twitter.com/Vh6QbYKViV — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) November 24, 2022

“OMG, that pink coat is fire! And that smile…” @HikerRick1961 wrote on Twitter. “Wishing you and your beautiful family a very Happy Thanksgiving.

“love that pink coat,” added @adoptee1967.

“Looking stunning as always have a great day!” @Passthadutch042 commented.

Ginger Zee is Hosting the Longest-Running Thanksgiving Day Parade in US History

Most people’s minds turn to Macy’s when they think of turkey day parades. But the annual 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade that Ginger Zee is hosting is just as famous and is actually the oldest in the country. The debut event took place all the way back in 1920 as the Gimbels Thanksgiving Day Parade. And despite gaining new organizers over the years, the city always made it a point to carry on with the show, even through World War II.

Similar to the New York City show, Philly lines its downtown streets with giant character floats and gives local bands, choirs, and dance groups center stage. Of course, Santa Clause makes an appearance to officially usher in the Christmas season as well.

Ginger Zee will also have the privilege of introducing several guests such as The Spinners, C+C Music Factory, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Philadanco, Carson Kressley, and the Blue Man Group.

Zee kicked off the ABC 6 Thanksgiving Day Parade at 8:30 am, but there is still plenty of time to watch. The floats and performers will continue to march through The City of Brotherly Love until 12 pm. So, be sure to tune in and catch some of the action—and a glimpse of Ginger Zee’s gorgeous coat.