‘GMA’ Host TJ Holmes Files for Divorce Amid Alleged Affair With Cohost Amy Robach

It’s been revealed on Wednesday that Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes has now filed for divorce from his wife. He’s looking to separate from Marlee Fiebig. And this split comes about one month after Holmes was seen with fellow GMA colleague Amy Robach.

Holmes, 45, filed for divorce in New York City on December 28, according to documents obtained by Us Magazine. Just two days earlier, he and Robach, 49, were spotted together at an Atlanta airport. Now, Holmes and Fiebig’s split happens four weeks after Holmes was photographed getting close to Robach on outings in November.

T.J. Holmes Was Previously Married To Amy Ferson

One photo, published by the Daily Mail on November 30, had the pair holding hands in a car. Another photo showed the twosome enjoying drinks at a bar in New York City. Yet another photo shows Holmes playfully touching his colleague’s backside as she packs up the car.

TJ Holmes, three years after he split from ex-wife Amy Ferson, married Fiebig. He shares a daughter named Brianna, 28 and a son named Jaiden with Ferson. Holmes and Fiebig became parents to a daughter named Sabine. The Arkansas native has been gushing regarding life as a family man over the years.

“My family and I are closer, my individual net worth has gone up every year since we met, I’ve learned a second language, I’m healthier, I use the N-word less, I listen to Sunday church service more, I’m a better friend, I’m more forgiving than I used to be, I’m more involved in charitable work,” Holmes wrote for TheRoot.com in March 2014.

Holmes Talked Up His Marriage At 10-Year Anniversary

TJ Holmes, who worked at CNN as a correspondent, shared similar sentiments six years later. He was looking back on being married to Fiebig at their 10th anniversary. “Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful,” Holmes wrote on Facebook in March 2020. “But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all. And I, T. J. Holmes, do solemnly swear … that I …. was HER #decadechallenge.”

Robach married Andrew Shue in 2010, two years after she split from her first husband, Tim McIntosh. She shares two daughters with him: Ava, 19, and Analise, 16. Robach became a stepmother to the kids of the Melrose Place alum — Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt.